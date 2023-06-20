The Catawba County Board of Commissioners formalized their partnership with the city of Claremont on Monday for the development of the Claremont International Rail Park.

Commissioners voted to accept a $500,000 grant from NC Railroad to support site work, including the installation of new utility lines into the property within the next two years.

The county must now secure a commitment from a rail-using company to locate in the site for at least five years.

If such a company owns land at the park for less than five years, the local governments would have to make pro-rated repayments of the grant, according to documents in the agenda packet provided to the commissioners. They would also have to repay the grant if a non-rail-using industry comes to the park.

Catawba County Economic Development Corporation Development Manager Mick Berry made a presentation on the grant to the commissioners and discussed some potential industries that may set up shop in the park.

“Especially with some of the opportunities in electric vehicles and batteries, rail is a really key component right now for some industrial opportunities,” Berry said.

He also said the county had recently been passed over for a $950,000 N.C. Department of Commerce grant for the park. However, the county is looking to get a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help cover the cost of constructing an entrance road into the park.

Commissioners also entered into an agreement with Claremont regarding the development of the site. The county committed to work with Claremont in securing additional grant funding for the project and to evenly split costs.

The county and city would jointly own property at the park.

New land for landfill

Commissioners also approved the $275,000 purchase of a little more than 6 acres on Hickory Lincolnton Highway to expand the county landfill. Funding would also go to demolishing a vacant house and some sheds on the land.

Catawba County Utilities and Engineering Director Peter Shonka said the new property would allow them to pull up around 170,000 cubic yards of dirt for use in the landfill. He said the land in question is already bordered on two sides by property owned by the landfill.

In response to questions about visibility and setbacks from commissioners Cole Setzer and Robert Abernethy, Shonka said the hole would be around 40 feet from the road with a 4-to-1 slope and a fence by the road.