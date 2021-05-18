Catawba County agrees to terms of potential opioid settlements

If a settlement is reached in opioid litigation, Catawba County has agreed to receive about 2 percent of North Carolina’s county share of the settlement money.

A resolution supporting a memorandum of understanding between the state, Catawba County and other counties involved was passed by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Monday night. The agreement gives the lion's share of any settlement money to North Carolina counties and municipalities, Catawba County Attorney Debra Bechtel said.

Catawba County joined lawsuits against opioid pharmaceutical manufacturers in 2019 because of the impact the opioid crisis has had on Catawba County and its citizens, Bechtel said. The manufacturers include Johnson & Johnson, AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson, according to the memorandum.

Settlements are expected to be reached soon, and states with plans in place for how the money will be distributed saw quick disbursement, but most of the money went to the state and not the counties, Bechtel said.

Last year, she stepped up to be part of a 15-person team to get North Carolina counties a fair share of any possible settlement in North Carolina. The memorandum of understanding the state and counties agreed on gives 85 percent of any settlement money directly to the counties and municipalities involved.