Catawba commissioners approve more than $96k in incentives for business expansion

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved an incentive agreement for the expansion of a local company which promises to bring 10 new jobs and at least $11 million in investment.

The county announced approval of the agreement on its Twitter account Monday evening as part of the regular live tweeting of the board's meetings.

The county entered into the agreement with Pregis Polymask, a manufacturer of protective film located in Conover.

The company’s expansion plan “includes the purchase and installation of state-of-the-art equipment and the necessary building improvement to the company’s existing footprint,” according to the board’s agenda packet.

The company currently employs 67 in Newton.

Pregis would have to invest the $11 million and create the 10 new jobs by the end of 2023. In exchange, the county will provide incentives by refunding Pregis half of the property taxes the company pays over a three-year period. The incentive amount is capped at around $96,800, according to the agenda packet.

In addition, the county will pay $1,750 which is half of the $3,500 match for a $70,000 North Carolina Building Reuse Grant for the project while the city of Newton would pay the other half, of the 5% match according to the agenda packet.