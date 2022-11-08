 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert featured

Catawba commissioners approve more than $96k in incentives for business expansion

  • 0

The Catawba County Board of Commissioners approved an incentive agreement for the expansion of a local company which promises to bring 10 new jobs and at least $11 million in investment.

The county announced approval of the agreement on its Twitter account Monday evening as part of the regular live tweeting of the board's meetings.

The county entered into the agreement with Pregis Polymask, a manufacturer of protective film located in Conover.

The company’s expansion plan “includes the purchase and installation of state-of-the-art equipment and the necessary building improvement to the company’s existing footprint,” according to the board’s agenda packet.

The company currently employs 67 in Newton.

Pregis would have to invest the $11 million and create the 10 new jobs by the end of 2023. In exchange, the county will provide incentives by refunding Pregis half of the property taxes the company pays over a three-year period. The incentive amount is capped at around $96,800, according to the agenda packet.

People are also reading…

The European Commission has warned eurozone countries that the "significant" fiscal expansion they are adopting to fight the energy crisis may worsen inflation. It urged common-currency nations to move towards more targeted measures that support only vulnerable households and businesses.

In addition, the county will pay $1,750 which is half of the $3,500 match for a $70,000 North Carolina Building Reuse Grant for the project while the city of Newton would pay the other half, of the 5% match according to the agenda packet.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

The U.S. midterm elections 2022, explained

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert