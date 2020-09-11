Cataler building schedule pushed back, 151 jobs still required by 2026

The timeline of an economic development project — a new manufacturer moving into Trivium Corporate Center — has changed slightly, pushing the timeline for occupancy of the building to 2022.
Originally, Cataler North America, a maker of catalytic converters, was required to have a certificate of occupancy for its new building on the property between Startown Road and Robinson Road, by April 2021. That requirement has been delayed a year, Catawba County Economic Development Corporation President Scott Millar said. The schedule for construction has changed but the total investment and jobs creation requirements and timelines have not, Millar said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.
The requirement for a certificate of occupancy came out of an economic incentive deal Cataler struck with the county and city of Hickory, which own and are developing Trivium Corporate Center together. Cataler agreed to invest $42 million in capital by 2024 and create 151 jobs by 2026 in exchange for buying the land at a low cost, the county and city providing the leveling and about $1.9 million in land and tax incentives between the two entities. Cataler is also getting about $1 million in state incentives over 12 years.
The building was planned to be about 100,000 square feet with room for expansion.
When the project was initially announced in December 2018, Millar said the company expected to be hiring in early 2021. Now, the building doesn’t have to be ready for occupancy until April 2022.
The agreement is also being amended to extend the amount of time before the land sale closes, moving from the end of August to the end of September.
The board of commissioners voted to approve the changes.
The Hickory City Council will vote on the changes to the agreement at its next meeting on Tuesday.
