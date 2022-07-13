Candidates on the issues: Office seekers weigh in on gun violence, arches collapse

The four candidates running in the competitive Hickory City Council races shared their views on a range of issues at Tuesday’s forum organized by the League of Women Voters of the Catawba Valley and the Hickory Daily Record.

The topics ranged from gun violence to the collapse of the Hickory arches and what if any role the city has in supporting education.

Gun violence

When it comes to recent shootings in Hickory, Mayor Hank Guess said the city’s primary role is to ensure the Hickory Police Department is properly trained and equipped and to build relationships with community leaders.

Drawing upon his more than 40 years in law enforcement, Guess said, “I realize that the biggest thing we can do is be out in the community and be effective by being part of the community and working with the community on a daily basis.”

Guess’ challenger Al Hoover said he wants to work with Hickory Police Chief Thurman Whisnant to “focus on the bad areas, we’re going to go in there and straighten it out.”

“I want them to go in there and I want them to do their job legally but I do want to go after the gun violence,” Hoover said, adding that he wanted to stay closely involved with the work of the police department by riding along with officers.

Ward 5 candidate Chris Simmons said there needed to be short-term and long-term efforts aimed at providing a sense of hope, stability and a path forward for young people in particular as alternatives to criminal activity.

He also noted that many shootings tend to happen in the poorer areas of Hickory while also pointing to actions undertaken by the city in the past which had left lasting marks in Hickory’s Black community and contributed to destabilization.

“Hickory ripped the heart out of Ridgeview in the mid-1960s when it closed Ridgeview High School, which was the heart and soul of that community, and then demolished it in the middle of the night,” Simmons said.

Councilman David Zagaroli, who is running for reelection to the Ward 5 seat, said the city police department is being proactive through its drug diversion and homelessness assistance programs but the department still faces many challenges, including hiring difficulties.

“We’re constantly working and helping the people in the Ridgeview area and all of the other areas. And it’s just, it’s a big job and we just don’t have enough hours in the day or the financing to really do a bang-up job,” Zagaroli said.

Racial disparity

A 2021 report from the Western Piedmont Council of Governments revealed two trends: A growing diversity in Hickory, particularly in the Hispanic and Asian American communities, as well as stark racial disparities in areas such as income and education.

Responding to this situation, Hoover said: “I would like to change that with the council and look at everybody as a human being because that’s what they are."

Guess said the city has a goal of ensuring the workforce in city government reflects the demographic makeup of the community. He also said the city is supporting efforts by groups such as the Hickory NAACP and is looking through data to find other ways to address the problem.

Zagaroli said he felt there was not much the city could do to address those problems because of its inability to set educational policy as well as what he described as unwillingness of people to work. “I think it’s a whole problem that we as a city council can’t address,” Zagaroli said.

Simmons said that addressing the disparities will require buy-in from the private sector and programs providing support for people at earlier ages to be truly effective.

City Walk arches

The city of Hickory is involved in a lawsuit against three companies and an engineer over the collapse of the 40-ton, $750,000 City Walk arches.

Candidates were asked if they thought elected officials owed any explanations or additional accountability measures beyond the lawsuit.

Guess said the city has “been as transparent as the law will allow us to be” regarding the collapse. He reiterated that he believes the city will be fully compensated for the loss. While Guess called the fall of the arches unfortunate, he said the city’s focus needs to be on economic development and improving amenities.

Hoover said he thought city leaders had handled the arch collapse appropriately. “I think they’re doing a good job because they’re suing the people. … They’re suing that contractor, so I think that’s the right direction to go,” Hoover said.

Zagaroli echoed Guess’ sentiments regarding the arches, particularly the point about the city receiving restitution for the loss.

Simmons said it was difficult to gauge the city’s response as an outsider, though he said he was not sure that the city should have built the arches in the first place.

Education funding

During the Hickory City Council’s annual retreat in May, Hickory Public Schools Superintendent Bryan Taylor asked city officials to consider funding expanded pre-K.

Even though funding education is outside the purview of cities, Taylor argued it could be a good way of closing achievement gaps by providing more support at an earlier age.

Taylor’s proposal did not find much support among the candidates on Tuesday.

Guess said it was not the city’s place to get involved with school funding. “We need to stay in our lane, that’s what I think about it,” Guess said, adding the city contributes to education through its public libraries.

Hoover said it would be something to look into but he focused most of his remarks on the use of lottery funds for education and his desire to work with the governor to learn more about use of lottery funds.

Simmons initially said yes before adding it would depend on the nature of the program. He expressed skepticism about the school system’s ability to effectively run such programs. “What I see happening in the school district in the last year causes me to struggle with having confidence in preschool programs being rolled out by this district,” Simmons said.

Zagaroli also said he opposed city funding for the initiative. “I think it’s a can of worms once we get into that, we’re into some other areas that’s not our responsibility,” Zagaroli said.