Candidate filing ends in Catawba County; 36 candidates sign up for city, town races

The minority who spoke in favor said they believed the project would help bring young working-age people and provide much-needed development to create a viable future for the community.

All three incumbents on the ballot this year voted for the development. Mayor Max Bumgarner did not since the vote was unanimous and there was no need to break a tie.

At the meeting where the development was approved, a speaker pledged to work to ensure that the council members who voted in favor would be unseated.

With a large field of candidates, this fall’s election could prove to be a referendum on the decision taken by the council.

Conover

More than three months out from the election, at least one outcome seems certain: Kyle Hayman will be the next mayor of Conover.

Hayman is the only candidate to file for the position. Absent a formidable write-in campaign, the job will be his.

Incumbent Mayor Lee Moritz announced ahead of filing that he would not be seeking reelection and that he would support Hayman, who currently serves as the city’s mayor pro tem.

The races for city council are much more competitive.