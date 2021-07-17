Candidate filing ends in Catawba County; 36 candidates sign up for city, town races

The books have closed on filing for city and town elections in Catawba County that will take place later this year.
Thirty-six candidates have filed to run in the six municipalities holding elections.
MaidenThe town of Maiden has the most crowded field of all the cities and towns holding elections, with eight candidates filing for the three at-large seats on the Maiden Town Council.
Incumbents Ronnie Williams, Danny Hipps and Trina Michael will have competition from the five other candidates who have filed: Danny Kiser, Richard Fox, Holly Crafton-Lay, Cameron Ramseur and George McClellan.
Mayor Max Bumgarner faces no opposition in his bid for another term.
The biggest issue in Maiden this year has been development, specifically a 250-unit housing development the Maiden Town Council OK’d in June.
That vote came after months of discussion in which the plans were revised for fewer houses.
The proposal set off an impassioned debate about the project.
Opponents, who made up the majority of
those speaking at the public gatherings, said the development would devastate the town because of its high density and potential to strain resources or bring unwanted people to the town.
The minority who spoke in favor said they believed the project would help bring young working-age people and provide much-needed development to create a viable future for the community.
All three incumbents on the ballot this year voted for the development. Mayor Max Bumgarner did not since the vote was unanimous and there was no need to break a tie.
At the meeting where the development was approved, a speaker pledged to work to ensure that the council members who voted in favor would be unseated.
With a large field of candidates, this fall’s election could prove to be a referendum on the decision taken by the council.
Conover
More than three months out from the election, at least one outcome seems certain: Kyle Hayman will be the next mayor of Conover.
Hayman is the only candidate to file for the position. Absent a formidable write-in campaign, the job will be his.
Incumbent Mayor Lee Moritz announced ahead of filing that he would not be seeking reelection and that he would support Hayman, who currently serves as the city’s mayor pro tem.
The races for city council are much more competitive.
Incumbents Joie Fulbright and Mark Canrobert will face off against Brenda Powell and Richard Thompson for two at-large seats on the city council.
A third at-large seat will also be up for election this year following the resignation of Councilman Don Beal.
Jim Green, David Morrow and Phillip Hawn are all seeking election to Beal’s vacated seat. The winner will serve out the remaining two years in the term.
Claremont
Of the four mayoral elections in Catawba County this year, the only contested one is in Claremont.
Mayor Shawn Brown is seeking another term against opponents Danny Hedrick and Brandon Eudy.
Incumbent council members Dayne Miller and Les Morrow are not facing any opposition in their bids for another term.
Newton
Six candidates have filed for the three at-large seats on the Newton City Council.
Incumbents John Stiver and Ed Sain filed for another term while Councilwoman Anne Abernethy Wepner declined to do so.
Sherry Sigmon, Roy Johnson, David White and Ivey Robinson are also running.
Catawba
Incumbents Patrick Laney and Jeffrey Hendren will face Amanda Drum Stewart and Duane McCombs in the fall election for the council’s two at-large seats.
Brookford
Kelvin Gregory is running against incumbents James Weaver and Charles Bargsley for the two at-large seats on the Brookford Board of Aldermen.
Mayor Thomas Schronce is running unopposed.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
