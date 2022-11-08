Book challenger one of three newcomers elected to school board; Barnette only incumbent to win

Michelle Teague, the grandparent who challenged 24 public school library books this year while admitting she had not read them, is now on the board that sets policy for the system.

Teague, 54, will be joined by 68-year-old pastor, Don Sigmon, 50-year-old fleet technical analyst Tim Settlemyre and 70-year-old incumbent and retired educator Leslie Barnette.

"I'm incredibly humbled and excited to be on the board," Teague said. "I don't know what to say. I'm still in shock."

Teague received the most votes of any school board candidate with a total of 15,099. Sigmon was second with 14,732. Settlemyre was third with 11,802. Barnette was fourth with 11,061.

“I just want to be able to make a difference for our kids,” Teague said. “That was my whole goal. That was my passion the whole time. I’ve been running. I’m here for the kids, the teachers and Catawba County. I just really want to make a difference.”

Teague's book challenge pushed the issue front and center during the school board race.

At a school board meeting in June, Teague said she is not prejudiced or homophobic. She said as a Christian conservative she feels there are certain topics that children should not be exposed to at certain ages.

“I am not trying to ban books,” Teague said. “But what I am trying to express is that I have an opposition, or that I feel, that the books are not appropriate for the age of the children, for the kids, that are reading these books.”

Teague also addressed the process of challenging books in June.

“The process that goes along with this book situation, with the challenges, it is a little bit time-consuming on both ends,” Teague said. “I didn’t want to sit here and try to challenge these books to cost money for the school system in general. So I wonder if there’s a way to maybe streamline the process or look at the policy in some way to figure out if there may be a better way to work this out.”

Don Sigmon has been the pastor at Eastside Baptist Church for 20 years.

“I’m against pornography of any sort,” Sigmon said during a school board forum in October. “I’m against it being in our schools. The red flag, I don’t think will work because my friend can check it out and I can go read his book.”

At the same forum, Settlemyre said, “I find the best option is let the parents do the raising of their children and keep the books that are in question at the public library so they can be checked out by parents and students together.”

Incumbent Leslie Barnette said she supports the existing policies.

“I don’t think that all books are appropriate for all students and that’s where parent decision comes in. But which parents get to decide?” Barnette said at the October forum. “Each parent gets to decide, I think.”

The results are unofficial until the Catawba County Board of Elections certifies them during canvassing.