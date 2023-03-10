Growth, the need to maintain a small-town feel and crime were among the issues on the minds of Newton residents and stakeholders who came to a public input meeting Thursday concerning the city's comprehensive plan.

The city is working with Charlotte-based engineering and planning firm Bolton & Menk to craft its comprehensive plan.

Andrew Babb of Bolton & Menk said this comprehensive plan will be the city’s first since the 1980s. Known as Blueprint Newton, the comprehensive plan is intended to provide a framework for guiding the city’s future in the next two decades.

Babb said the firm is in the process of crafting draft recommendations based on the feedback from the meeting and their own research. The firm will hold another meeting in the summer to unveil those draft proposals, he said.

Several of those who came out to the meeting cited the importance of balancing growth with an appreciation for the community's small-town qualities.

Mary Yount, the director of Newton’s Main Street Program, said the city should take care to preserve its history while also being sure to listen to the wants and needs of younger people.

“I hope that when we look at and talk about the future that we don’t forget our youth and get their opinions and positions because they’re the ones that we want to stay here and grow this town even bigger,” Yount said.

Rina and Shan Norwood, both 51, said they moved to Newton from the Lake Norman area a little more than a year ago, drawn at least in part by the small-town feel of Newton which Rina Norwood described as “nostalgically Americana.”

Shan Norwood added: “We love the nostalgia. We also love the growth. We love to see new businesses coming into the town.”

Looking ahead to the future, Rina Norwood said it would be important for the city to maintain its distinctive aesthetic qualities while also modernizing.

“We need to be more astute in not tearing down but keeping what’s there, just converting it to more modern living,” she said. Rina Norwood said focusing on upgrading infrastructure to deal with growth should also be a priority.

Roy Campbell, 60, also weighed in on development downtown, saying he wanted to see a variety of uses in that area.

“The downtown community, I’d like to see mixed use, both low-end projects and high-end,” he said. “Most people want all high-end and it can’t just be that way. We’ve got to have a mixture of retail, business, restaurant.”

Campbell was not as enthusiastic about the idea of housing downtown.

“I don’t know why everybody wants residential downtown but it just seems to be that flavor of the month,” Campbell said. “I don’t think it should just be a priority above everything. It’s nice to have a mixture of everything.”

Pito Iriarte, 49, the owner of the recently opened Depot Deli, said he was a fan of the city’s revitalization initiatives and sees the city’s growth as a positive.

“You’ve got people that want to keep it the same, they want their small town to stay a small town, but I think it’s inevitable, the growth of Newton and we need to embrace it,” Iriarte said.

Growth and development were not the only issues on the minds of people who came to the meeting. Royce Kincaid, 52, said he is concerned about what he calls the worsening crime and homelessness problems in the city.

Kincaid said he has experienced several incidents of theft at his home, including a truck that was stolen and eventually recovered in Long View.

“I don’t know if people when they get out of jail just walk up here and start hanging out and they don’t have anywhere to go. We’re the closest town,” Kincaid said. “I mean, that happens. There needs to be some kind of program in place for them. I don’t know if there is or not.”