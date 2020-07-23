Black Hickory council member objects to process behind anti-racism proclamation

Hickory City Councilman David Williams objected to an anti-racism proclamation from Mayor Hank Guess, saying he wanted a unified statement that came from the entire council rather than just the mayor.
Guess read the proclamation at the council meeting on Tuesday night. The proclamation stated the city’s commitment to diversity, non-discrimination and justice for people from all backgrounds.
“City Leadership recognizes the importance of our black and minority residents, as both individuals and as a community and understands that diversity strengthens our City by imparting various perspectives and enriching our local culture,” the proclamation read in part.
Councilman Williams, the only Black member of the council, praised the wording of the proclamation but said he could not support it because he did not like how it had been handled. Williams did not elaborate on why he could not support the proclamation at the meeting but he did discuss his objection on Wednesday.
Williams said he addressed the idea of putting out a statement in opposition to racism during a meeting Friday with city management and fellow council members Tony Wood and Jill Patton.
He also said he spoke with Guess on the matter.
Williams said he was adamant that all council members sign the statement. He said he thought that was necessary for all council members to sign to show residents the city was united in opposing discrimination and creating a city of equal opportunity.
He objected to the statement since it was not signed by all the members.
Wood and Patton said they remembered Williams asking for a statement the city was unified behind but could not recall him asking that each council member sign it.
Williams added that issue was particularly important to him as a Black man.
“We have all seen all the atrocities occurring on television,” Williams said. “We have all experienced atrocities because of our color, us Black men and people that are minorities. And that is why I am dug in on this situation. That’s why I will not negotiate on this situation.”
Guess said he wanted to make the proclamation after hearing from community members on the topic. He said the mayor has power to issue proclamations on their own authority and they do not require input from anyone else. In this case, Guess said he reached out to David Williams, Charlotte Williams and Patton for input.
He said David Williams declined to meet. So instead of consulting with Patton and Charlotte Williams, Guess said he decided to write the proclamation with input from City Manager Warren Wood and other city staff.
David Williams said he did not feel the need to take part in a meeting because he felt he had made his point clear. “My biggest thing was just to denounce racism, and I didn’t refuse to meet,” David Williams said. “I just told him that I didn’t see it necessary to meet when I made it very clear what it was that I was asking for.”
Guess said he felt the proclamation made the city’s position clear and he did not see much reason for an additional statement or resolution from council.
“I mean, I guess if you wanted to poll individual council members and ask them if they agree with my proclamation that would be one way to do that but I don’t see any need,” Guess said, adding that he already tried to get the input by reaching out to the three council members.
Patton, Tony Wood, Councilwoman Charlotte Williams and Councilman David Zagaroli all said they agreed with the mayor’s proclamation.
Councilman Danny Seaver did not respond to a request for comment regarding the resolution by 4 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.
Both Wood and Patton said they would be open to signing onto an anti-racism statement if there were matters that needed to be addressed that were not addressed in the proclamation. Patton said if David Williams had gone into more detail about his objections the council would have come out in support of signing onto the statement.
David Williams said he decided not to make a motion because the matter was not brought up in the way he wanted.
Zagaroli said he believed the proclamation was sufficient and did not see the need for any additional statements or resolutions from the council on the topic.
Charlotte Williams said she would be open to signing onto a specific statement with the same wording as the proclamation.
“The bottom line is we as a council support that proclamation as a whole,” she said.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.