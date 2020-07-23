Black Hickory council member objects to process behind anti-racism proclamation

He objected to the statement since it was not signed by all the members.

Wood and Patton said they remembered Williams asking for a statement the city was unified behind but could not recall him asking that each council member sign it.

Williams added that issue was particularly important to him as a Black man.

“We have all seen all the atrocities occurring on television,” Williams said. “We have all experienced atrocities because of our color, us Black men and people that are minorities. And that is why I am dug in on this situation. That’s why I will not negotiate on this situation.”

Guess said he wanted to make the proclamation after hearing from community members on the topic. He said the mayor has power to issue proclamations on their own authority and they do not require input from anyone else. In this case, Guess said he reached out to David Williams, Charlotte Williams and Patton for input.

He said David Williams declined to meet. So instead of consulting with Patton and Charlotte Williams, Guess said he decided to write the proclamation with input from City Manager Warren Wood and other city staff.