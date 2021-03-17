Bill increasing high school stadium capacity passes N.C. Senate

A bill sponsored by a Catawba County lawmaker that would increase the capacity limit at outdoor high school sporting events in certain western North Carolina counties passed the N.C. Senate on Monday.

Sen. Dean Proctor, a Republican who represents Catawba and Alexander counties, was one of three primary sponsors of Senate Bill 170.

The bill would allow outdoor sporting events to have spectators at 50 percent of the venue capacity. Under a recent order from Gov. Roy Cooper, the limit is currently 30 percent.

Spectators who bring their own seats to events and stay six feet away from people not in their family will not count toward that capacity limit.

The bill would cover 11 counties, including Catawba and Alexander.

“It makes no sense to have stricter regulations for sitting outside at a football game than for dining inside at a restaurant,” Proctor said via a press release. “My bill rights that wrong and makes it much easier for parents, friends and family to watch loved ones compete in a safe, outdoor environment.”

Since the bill is a local act that affects fewer than 15 counties, it is not subject to veto by Gov. Cooper.

The bill now goes to the House.

The full bill text can be read by visiting ncleg.gov and typing “S170” into the bill search bar.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

