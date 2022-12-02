Beefed up school security, increased pay for deputies top new Alexander County sheriff's wish list

Alexander County will welcome a new sheriff on Monday at noon.

And the new sheriff has new goals.

Republican Chad Pennell, 51, said his first goal as sheriff will be to add two to three school resource officers at Alexander County schools after Christmas break.

Pennell said he plans to beef up school security by repurposing officers already employed at the sheriff’s office. He said there are several hurdles to finalizing his plan, including meeting with the Alexander County Schools superintendent to determine which schools are most in need.

Pennell also said he has salary increases on his radar. Pennell said he wants to work with county commissioners to develop a plan to increase salaries in increments without having to increase the county budget or taxes.

His third priority, he said, is an emphasis on drug investigations. He said he hopes to use his experience working narcotics investigations to teach officers. He spoke of a method called Knock and Talk, which he explained as following up on tips by going to people’s houses and talking with them.

“I want to teach these officers how to do that,” Pennell said. “So the people see we are following up on the tips they give us.”

Pennell defeated Democrat Chris Bowman in the 2022 election for sheriff.

Bowman has served as sheriff since 2009. Pennell said he was shocked by the number of votes he received. Pennell said he thinks what helped him more than anything was consistently explaining his goals and plans as sheriff and always making time to talk to the voters.

“I did not shy away from any opportunity that I ever had to meet and talk with somebody,” Pennell said. “If I got an email, I would go see them instead of just talking to them on the phone if I could. Things like that, I think, really made a huge impact. I believe the old saying is true. If you talk to one person, they can influence 10 people.”

Pennell said he is thankful to the citizens of Alexander County for trusting him to be the best person for the job of sheriff. He said he is also thankful for all of the people who prayed for him.

Career path towards sheriff

Pennell served in the Alexander County Sheriff’s Office for around 30 years before he retired in November of 2020. Pennell served under the command of three different sheriffs during his tenure. He said each of those sheriffs gave him opportunities to grow as an officer and a leader.

Pennell said he wanted to pursue a career in law enforcement after he served in the Army National Guard. He attended Wilkes Community College and earned an associate degree in criminal justice, then went to Western Piedmont Community College for his basic law enforcement training.

Pennell began his career in law enforcement as a part-time school resource officer at East Alexander Middle School in February of 1993. At this time, Ray Warren was the sheriff, Pennell said

Pennell said his favorite part of being a school resource officer was working with kids. He said he was able to learn a lot, especially about how to interact with kids and people. He said it was the best situation to be in as a new officer.

In February of 1994, Pennell was hired as a full-time deputy and began doing road patrol, he said.

Pennell later moved to the investigations division as a sexual abuse and child abuse investigator, he said. Pennell said in that role he was able to learn more about how to interview victims. He said at that time deputies would interview child victims, rather than having a third party run the interviews. Pennell said he was also asked to help with other major crime investigations, including homicides, since there were only three detectives at the time.

Sheriff Hayden Bentley promoted Pennell to detective sergeant, he said. In this position, Pennell got the opportunity to do more administrative work and started overseeing training for other officers, he said.

In 2009, Bentley retired, and Bowman became sheriff. Around 2012, Bowman promoted Pennell to captain. Pennell said in this position he was the captain over road patrols and investigations. Pennell said he continued to handle officer training and started helping with budgets.

In 2013, the sheriff’s office moved into a new building. With that move came new responsibilities for Pennell. Pennell said he was shifted to road patrol captain. Pennell said he also began doing more administrative duties, such as developing policies.

“A lot of different things happened from 2010 to 2015-16, that really helped me understand how the office worked,” Pennell said. “I have to give credit to both Hayden and Chris for putting me in those positions and allowing me to learn what I was able to learn.”

Pennell said he also wants to be a mentor to the officers under his command, so that the officers can plan for the future.