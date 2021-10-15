Ballots few on first day of early voting

Early voting in Catawba County got off to a slow start Thursday.

As of 2 p.m., 54 votes had been cast in the six municipalities having elections this year.

Newton had the most votes at 32 with Conover second at 18. Two voters came from the town of Catawba, as did one each from Maiden and Claremont. No one had voted from Brookford as of 2 p.m.

All six of those municipalities have elections. Seats on the Hickory and Newton-Conover school boards also are up for election.

Newton resident Nancy Miller, 74, was among those who came out to vote on the first day.

She said she voted for three nonincumbents: Ivey Robinson, Sherry Sigmon and David White.

Her vote was motivated in part by a desire to see more women on the city council, as well as to see more new people in general.

“I think it’s always good to have new leadership and not have the same people in the same office year after year after year,” Miller said.

Miller added that as a resident of Startown, which was annexed into Newton, she wanted to have sewer service in her community.