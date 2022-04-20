Attorney to give update on arch collapse legal situation next week

An attorney representing the city of Hickory said Wednesday he will provide an update next week on potential legal action in the wake of the collapse of the 40-ton City Walk arches.

Carl Burchette, an attorney with the Charlotte firm of Rosenwood, Rose and Litwak, said the update would also include information on when the Rudy Wright Pedestrian Bridge damaged by the collapse will reopen.

Burchette made the commitment a day after the Hickory City Council voted to support City Manager Warren Wood and the law firm in pursuing legal action as needed to protect the city's legal and financial interests.

The council spent nearly 40 minutes in closed session discussing potential litigation before emerging to take action on Tuesday.

Mayor Hank Guess made the following motion in open session: “I move for approval and without waivering privilege that the city council approve those actions of the city manager and counsel (Rosenwood) Rose in being engaged to protect and preserve the city of Hickory’s legal interests and rights as they relate to the City Walk project and related iconic arch collapse, including instituting an action or other legal filings as necessary and continue to do so.”

Guess joined fellow council members Tony Wood, Charlotte Williams, David Zagaroli and Jill Patton in giving that approval. Councilmen Danny Seaver and David Williams were not present at the meeting.

Burchette said he advised members of the city council not to discuss possible litigation. The members followed that advice when asked about the vote taken Tuesday.

Guess said after the meeting he was not allowed to provide additional details on the motion because it involved potential litigation.

In an interview Wednesday, Tony Wood said it was a sensitive legal matter and that that “it would be a disservice to the taxpayers to divulge anything at this point.”

Since the arches fell on Feb. 18, city leaders have been singularly focused on getting reimbursed for costs related to the loss of the $750,000 structure.

City Manager Warren Wood outlined the city’s priorities in a Feb. 22 email to council members, obtained by the Record through a public records request: “The city’s primary interest isn’t in determining why the failure occurred but rather in making sure the Hickory taxpayer is made whole with their investment in the arches.”

The city manager and other leaders have expressed confidence that the performance bond and warranty in place will allow the city to recoup costs associated with the arches.

The city retained the Rosenwood law firm in late February and has incurred $4,500 in costs to the firm since that time, according to invoices provided by the city.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.