Approval for Hickory arch repair plan expected soon

The contractor responsible for erecting the Hickory arches is expected to get permission this week to move forward with repairs to one of the arches, Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said.
She said the repair plan for the splintering of the arches “has been tentatively approved by all parties.” That would include the N.C. Department of Transportation, which has been reviewing proposed repair plans over the last month.
The proposed repairs will be made with an adhesive, clamps and wood screws.
Killian said the city does not know the exact adhesive that will be used at this point. The previous recommendation from the manufacturer called for Gorilla Glue.
“The permanent solution will not require any additional maintenance or have any impact aesthetically,” Killian said. “It will be as structurally sound as originally designed.”
The arches, which cost approximately $750,000, are a decorative component of the pedestrian bridge, which is itself part of the City Walk, a walkway connecting downtown Hickory to Lenoir-Rhyne University that is currently under construction.
The City Walk is funded through the $40 million bond approved by voters in 2014.
Workers were originally set to place the second set of arches in April but stopped when they hear an unusual noise. Further investigation revealed the sound was caused by splintering in part of the arch.
Neill Grading & Construction Co., the contractor that was awarded the $14.3 million contract for the City Walk, will be in charge of repairs.
Once the arch is repaired, the company will then determine the best time to have them placed alongside the already-installed set.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.