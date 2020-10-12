Appointed Sen. Dean Proctor seeks first elected term against Democrat Miles

Republican Dean Proctor has served as the state senator for Catawba and Alexander counties since August but he's seeking his first elected term in November.
Proctor was appointed senator in August following the resignation of Andy Wells, who stepped down to take a role on the state transportation board.
Tina Miles is his Democratic opponent in the race.
Proctor gave his thoughts on the most important issues facing his constituents and views on law enforcement issues and the COVID-19 pandemic in response to a questionnaire.
Miles did not return the questionnaire by the deadline.
H. Dean Proctor
What do you see as the most important issues in this campaign and why are those the most important?
The number one campaign issue going into 2021 is coming out of the COVID-19 pandemic. The major issues are the economy and businesses being shut down by Gov. Cooper along with loss of jobs.
We will need to support the business sector and get people back to work. There is nothing more important than our citizens being employed and having good-paying jobs.
A secondary issue for 2021 will be balancing the state budget with all the uncertainty of our state income and the additional public needs due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
I have over 45 years of running a successful business, and I know the challenges of a balanced budget and meeting payrolls. When I started working in our family business, we had six employees. When I retired, we had over 225 employees. Also, I am a former Certified Public Accountant.
What skills and/or experience make you the best person in this race to advocate for the district’s interests in Raleigh?
I have spent many years developing relationships with people in the General Assembly and consider both Phil Berger, president pro tempore of the Senate, and Tim Moore, speaker of the house, as close friends. As in any business environment, relationships are important in the General Assembly.
As for delivering benefits to our district, I think actions are the best judge of that. Rep. Jay Adams and I got involved early — even before my appointment as N.C. Senator — for an appropriation for Conover on behalf of the Manufacturing Solutions Center and Catawba Valley Community College.
Rep. Mitchell Setzer and Lincoln County Rep. Jason Saine assisted as well.
We delivered a $9 million appropriation to Conover and CVCC for construction and equipment to provide for prototyping and testing of reusable personal protective equipment (PPE) for the textile industry in the Catawba Valley and North Carolina.
There was an additional appropriation of $5.4 million to Gaston County and the Gaston College's Textile Technology Center, a partner in the venture. That is a total appropriation of $14.3 million to our area!
Given the national discussions over police reform, what steps, if any, should the General Assembly take relating to law enforcement and criminal justice? Please explain and be specific, even if you believe additional steps are not needed.
I have been in contact with area law enforcement to better understand the current N.C. laws and how they are applied in the courts. There could be a need for updating or improvement once you understand the current situation. I do think that our area law enforcement is doing the best they can under some severe situations.
Yes, there is much room for improvement, but I think it comes down to individual leadership and individual/ family responsibility that makes the difference in our future.
What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?
I would support any additional actions by the General Assembly to support businesses and to get people back to work. Working families will need less government assistance.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
