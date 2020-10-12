Appointed Sen. Dean Proctor seeks first elected term against Democrat Miles

There was an additional appropriation of $5.4 million to Gaston County and the Gaston College's Textile Technology Center, a partner in the venture. That is a total appropriation of $14.3 million to our area!

Given the national discussions over police reform, what steps, if any, should the General Assembly take relating to law enforcement and criminal justice? Please explain and be specific, even if you believe additional steps are not needed.

I have been in contact with area law enforcement to better understand the current N.C. laws and how they are applied in the courts. There could be a need for updating or improvement once you understand the current situation. I do think that our area law enforcement is doing the best they can under some severe situations.

Yes, there is much room for improvement, but I think it comes down to individual leadership and individual/ family responsibility that makes the difference in our future.

What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?

I would support any additional actions by the General Assembly to support businesses and to get people back to work. Working families will need less government assistance.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.