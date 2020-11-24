 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alexander County road repair cost could top $10 million
0 comments
ALEXANDER COUNTY

Alexander County road repair cost could top $10 million

{{featured_button_text}}

The price tag for fixing the damage to roads in Alexander County caused by flooding earlier this month could exceed $10 million.

“I had heard damage estimates of $10 million to $13 million to repair the 16 roads, but then (the North Carolina Department of Transportation) determined that the bridge on Cheatham Ford Road is going to require full replacement,” Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said. “They're still working on dollar estimates.”

Ramie Mitchell Road, one of the roads closed by the flooding, has reopened.

Herman said he saw work being done on Millersville Road near the intersection with N.C. 16 over the weekend and that crews are about to start work on a section of Cheatham Ford Road where a culvert washed out.

The NCDOT is using emergency purchase orders to help move the repair process along, Herman said.

He added that work is underway to repair damage to Liledoun Road caused by flooding in June 2019.

The flooding on Nov. 12 also resulted in six deaths — five at the Hiddenite Family Campground and one in a car wreck on Hopewell Church Road — when the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta dropped as much as 10 inches of rain on some sections of Alexander County.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Road Closures in Alexander County

2535 Rocky Springs Road 

Macedonia Church Road at Glade Creek 

Millersville Road at NC 16 – Total Roadway Washout at Bridge Pipe Location

Nester Road at Millersville Road

958 Sulphur Springs Road 

Rocky Face Church Road at Pressley Court 

1949 Berea Church Quincy Road 

Cheatham Ford Road (road closed at bridge and at one other location)

Old Wilkesboro Road at Jaycee Park Loop 

Hopewell Church Road at Mill Creek 

591 Berea Church Quincy Road 

1069 Lackey Mountain Road

Smith Grove Church Road

Jud Smith Roadd at Marlowe Road 

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert