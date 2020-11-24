Alexander County road repair cost could top $10 million

The price tag for fixing the damage to roads in Alexander County caused by flooding earlier this month could exceed $10 million.

“I had heard damage estimates of $10 million to $13 million to repair the 16 roads, but then (the North Carolina Department of Transportation) determined that the bridge on Cheatham Ford Road is going to require full replacement,” Alexander County Public Information Officer Gary Herman said. “They're still working on dollar estimates.”

Ramie Mitchell Road, one of the roads closed by the flooding, has reopened.

Herman said he saw work being done on Millersville Road near the intersection with N.C. 16 over the weekend and that crews are about to start work on a section of Cheatham Ford Road where a culvert washed out.

The NCDOT is using emergency purchase orders to help move the repair process along, Herman said.

He added that work is underway to repair damage to Liledoun Road caused by flooding in June 2019.

The flooding on Nov. 12 also resulted in six deaths — five at the Hiddenite Family Campground and one in a car wreck on Hopewell Church Road — when the remnants of Tropical Storm Eta dropped as much as 10 inches of rain on some sections of Alexander County.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

