Overpopulation topped a list of concerns Thursday night as local folks sought to answer the question: What do you want Catawba County to look like in 20 years?

The listening session, organized by Catawba County and coordinated by the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, was held in the library of Balls Creek Elementary School. About 20 people attended.

John Wear, with the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, started off the session by providing information about Catawba County's comprehensive plan and how it includes categories such as housing, transportation, water and sewer, economic development, parks and recreation and natural resources.

Western Piedmont Council of Governments representatives Scott Berson and Ashley Young then addressed residents and provided their thoughts on Catawba County’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats.

Young invited residents to list their own ideas under each category.

Berson made a list of ideas suggested by residents. When the conversations came to a close, Young invited each resident to come up and vote on the items they believed to be the most important.

Scoring at the top of the list for weaknesses was overpopulation. “Too much growth too fast,” said one resident. No minimum housing standards was the second-highest-scoring topic discussed.

Residents Darvin Detter and Cathy Detter said they are worried that the infrastructure along the eastern part of the county isn't going to sustain the rapid growth of businesses and housing in the area.

A concern the Detters brought to the table is the influx of people moving into the county but traveling to other counties to work. "So basically, we are other counties’ driveway," Darvin Detter said.

Other topics cited as Catawba County weaknesses were congestion and infrastructure on N.C. Highway 150, a lack of childcare, the lack of white-collar jobs, an aging population and underutilized buildings.

Under strengths, people in attendance said agriculture and farming are important when it comes to what the county has to offer. Natural areas and beauty captured the most votes for the county’s strengths.

In 2021, the United States Department of Agriculture said North Carolina ranked in the top 10 highest agriculture-producing states.

Some people at the meeting spoke up about being taxed out of their land and farmers in attendance talked about how many acres they have lost in the past five years. One resident suggested there be an incentive for a family farm to save their farm from being bought out by developers.

While North Carolina is one of the country's top agricultural producers, the state is losing farmland, and some of those attending the Balls Creek session said Catawba County residents fear that future generations won't be able to hang on to what they feel is an asset to the area.

Brothers Blake and Brent Henley said their family has been farming near Mt. Ruhama Baptist Church in Maiden for 100 years. They said they plan to apply to be a Century Farm Family, a designation offered by the N.C. State Fair and the state Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services.

Some other listed strengths were Mountain Creek Park, clean air and low pollution, a safe community, strong education and access to major cities.