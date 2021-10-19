Affordable housing, new hangar on Hickory council agenda for tonight

The Hickory City Council will consider selling six city-owned parcels of land to a developer who plans to build affordable housing on the properties, according to documents in the council’s agenda packet.
The meeting will take place at 7 p.m. today at City Hall at 76 N. Center St.
Under the agreement with Charlotte-based JRN Development, the city would sell six lots on Third Street Place SW and Third Street Court SW for a total of $18,000.
The city will put funds received from the sale into its Community Development Block Grant program.
The company plans to build homes on those lots that will be sold to families and individuals making less than 80% of the area median income.
These homes will be a minimum of 1,100 square feet in size and will have three bedrooms and two bathrooms, according to the meeting documents.
Expanding the supply of housing in general and affordable housing in particular has been a goal of the city for some time.
Using a $300,000 grant, the city partnered with the Unifour Consortium housing program and the Western Piedmont Council of Governments to build two homes for low-to-moderate-income households in the Ridgeview community,
The two existing homes, which were sold earlier this year, are not far from the site where the new homes would be built if the agreement is approved.
New airport hangarThe council will also vote on a $1.5 million contract with Lenoir-based Wilkie Construction for the addition of a new 12,000-square-foot hangar at the Hickory Regional Airport.
In March, the city entered an agreement with Burke County to finance the hangar to provide additional capacity to meet growing demand at the airport.
Under the agreement, Hickory will pay for the design and construction of the hangar while Burke County will use new tax revenues at the airport to reimburse the city for up to $600,000 of the expense.
The price of the contract is higher than the $1.2 million estimate given in March.
The contract is listed in the consent agenda, which the council typically approves unanimously with little to no discussion.