Adams, Bost face off in rematch for N.C. House seat

The race in the 96th N.C. House District is a rematch of the 2018 race, with Republican incumbent Jay Adams facing Democratic challenger Kim Bost.
The district is located in the northwestern and western parts of Catawba County and includes most of Hickory and Conover.
Adams and Bost responded to questionnaires with their views on the biggest issues facing people in the district, law enforcement reform and the COVID-19 pandemic.
Here’s what they had to say:
Jay Adams
What do you see as the most important issues in this campaign and why are those the most important?
The most important issue is restoring the North Carolina economy, especially Catawba County, which I care about, and work daily to improve our quality of living for all citizens.
The people of North Carolina as well as Catawba County have adjusted their lifestyles to cope with the COVID threat. We must now get the state reopened and facilitate the restoration of business activity and job creation.
The extended shutdown has taken its toll on the hospitality industry, farming, education, some manufacturing and service industries. The COVID threat has seriously disrupted the entire education system that needs to be repaired.
Enterprise and production are the source for all revenue streams that allow government at all levels to function. If we are to have an effective local government that provides citizens’ services, we must have a healthy economy.
North Carolina has lost over 70,000 employees in the last seven months. That is not jobs, that is people that have left the workforce.
There is much work to do if we are to restore our businesses back to a healthy status. The conservative economic policies that have been implemented over the past nine years have allowed us to cope with the pandemic and other natural disasters without raising taxes or furloughing state employees.
If the state is to recover in a timely manner, these policies must be continued and refined with smart and diligent work that with my background in business and legislative work, I believe, will get the job done.
What skills and/or experience make you the best person in this race to advocate for the district’s interests in Raleigh?
My experience and skills has been in the following areas: business experience, community service in arts and education, business growth and leadership in local civic, chamber, transportation and environmental committees over the past 30 years. These are all areas that I have worked hard on while running a business in Catawba County and raising a family in Hickory.
Community involvement, engaging local governments, working with the Chamber of Commerce and the Economic Development Corporation is critical experience that I have and is important to represent our area well.
In my professional career, I continuously engage complicated issues, spend time developing and understanding issues and work on solutions to create a better outcome for all.
My first term in the legislature, I focused on understanding the issues and was able to communicate complicated issues successfully as reported by my fellow legislators. One of my presentations was the basis for the North Carolina Wildlife Federation awarding me the Legislator of the Year award. My goal is to continuously be a consensus builder and listen to all sides of issues.
Given the national discussions over police reform, what steps, if any, should the General Assembly take relating to law enforcement and criminal justice? Please explain and be specific, even if you believe additional steps are not needed.
I support our city of Hickory and Catawba County law enforcement. These fine men and women always are trying to do good work for all citizens. The recent protests outside our county have turned violent, ruined business and destroyed livelihoods of innocent bystanders.
I am concerned that these lawless actions are being instigated by organizations that prey on innocent emotions. These organizations have called for the destruction of our American institutions. I will support legislation that strengthens the capability of law enforcement and maintains order in our communities.
If a community or a state is to build, it must have order that promotes safety for all.
Families and businesses must have certainty that they will have jobs and a safe place to live if the community is to grow and prosper. Law enforcement is essential to that order.
If it is found that law enforcement agencies, officers or agents are operating outside of statutory requirements, I will support legislation or immediate action to curtail that conduct with whatever authority is needed.
What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?
If additional COVID funding is made available from the federal government, the General Assembly will reconvene to make necessary appropriations. I will support this appropriation to our businesses and citizens that are in need.
The General Assembly recently passed House Bill 1105 which appropriated $1.1 billion in funding for COVID Relief.
I worked to get $14.3 million appropriated to Conover – Catawba Valley Community College and the Manufacturing Solutions Center – and Gaston County (Gaston College Textile Technology Center). These funds will allow North Carolina industries to bring the manufacturing of personal protection equipment (PPE) back to the United States. That appropriation is said to have been the best use of COVID money that was observed by the budget staff. It will establish a much-needed capability for research, development and manufacturing of PPE for the battle against COVID-19 as well as any future outbreak.
It means jobs for Catawba County and North Carolinians and the opportunity to create innovative PPE for hospitals, care facilities and any other facilities that have unique PPE needs.
Kim Bost
What do you see as the most important issues in this campaign and why are those the most important?
The divide in our community and country.
In knocking on over 5,000 doors during the last election cycle, I learned that we have more in common than not. At the essence, we all want the same things.
To head out each day to meaningful work that pays a wage that allows for all of our needs and a few of our wants.
To send our children to safe schools with qualified teachers and uncrowded classrooms.
To feel comfortable in the knowledge that if we or a loved one face a medical crisis, we can get care without facing bankruptcy.
Our wages run 11 percent below the American average. We need better-paying jobs. A true pro-business policy ensures consumer spending power.
A healthy community is a strong community, one where people are able to work and lead productive lives. Citizens of Catawba County die one year earlier than the average North Carolinian and two years earlier than the average American.
We all deserve easy access to affordable health care, especially during a pandemic.
Strong public schools are the foundation to a thriving community. They improve overall health, bring economic growth and prepare the workforce of the future.
What skills and/or experience make you the best person in this race to advocate for the district’s interests in Raleigh?
I care and I listen. I am a mother.
I work at the Farmers Market and I hear what’s on the mind of small business owners.
We’ve had years of representation by realtors in Raleigh and where has that led us? I am running for N.C. House because I don’t want people in Catawba County to die younger than the average North Carolinian.
The future of our children is on the line. I want to bring job growth and better paying jobs back to Catawba County.
It’s time for a change. That’s why I have spent the past 200 nights since mid-March connecting live on Facebook with the community.
I prepared information and helped find answers as to how to get financial relief, apply for unemployment insurance, get tested for COVID, and updated everyone on what’s going on in our General Assembly.
I answered questions from constituents and communicated with Raleigh to help our people here.
I did the job Jay failed to do. I have every intention to continue that after I’ve been elected.
Given the national discussions over police reform, what steps, if any, should the General Assembly take relating to law enforcement and criminal justice? Please explain and be specific, even if you believe additional steps are not needed.
My opponent has tried to define my stance on law enforcement. I won’t stand for his lies.
Here’s the truth: North Carolina has spent 10 years prioritizing corporate tax cuts over the wages and well-being of our state employees. Police, teachers, firefighters and other essential public employees have watched their salaries and retirements get chopped to make up for spending shortfalls.
I support the recommendations of the Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice:
»Duty to report for officers witnessing excessive use of force or abuse, report.
»Enact a Use of Force policy that, at a minimum, prohibits neck holds.
»Restructure the way we implement fines, fees, cash payments and reforming cash bail and property seizure.
»Require assessment of a defendant’s ability to pay prior to the levying of any fines and fees.
»Recommend the Administrative Office of the Courts include information on race in its data reporting and require racial equity training for court system personnel.
Furthermore, police are often called into situations which could best be handled by a mental health expert or social worker. I support increased funding to allow departments to hire professionals to provide support to individuals and communities and help de-escalate mental health and domestic crises.
What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?
The majority in the General Assembly should have worked across the aisle to get our small businesses relief while they had to be closed for the good of the public health. Instead, they wasted time and energy fighting the governor’s efforts to keep us healthy and alive. Loans are fine but those have to be paid back and they will not save many businesses that have had to be closed for so long.
Leadership in the General Assembly should have been supporting the simple measures recommended by the CDC and scientists from the beginning — face masks, six-foot distance, washing hands — in order to protect our people, curb the spread, encourage consumer confidence, and reopen everything as soon as possible.
This is a worldwide pandemic. The countries who have reopened have all followed the advice of science and experts. We could have contained the virus and reopened much earlier had leadership done the right thing.
