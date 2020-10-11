Adams, Bost face off in rematch for N.C. House seat

If a community or a state is to build, it must have order that promotes safety for all.

Families and businesses must have certainty that they will have jobs and a safe place to live if the community is to grow and prosper. Law enforcement is essential to that order.

If it is found that law enforcement agencies, officers or agents are operating outside of statutory requirements, I will support legislation or immediate action to curtail that conduct with whatever authority is needed.

What, if any, additional actions should the General Assembly take to address the COVID-19 pandemic? If you believe no additional actions are needed, why do you believe that? If you do support additional actions, what specifically would you support?

If additional COVID funding is made available from the federal government, the General Assembly will reconvene to make necessary appropriations. I will support this appropriation to our businesses and citizens that are in need.

The General Assembly recently passed House Bill 1105 which appropriated $1.1 billion in funding for COVID Relief.