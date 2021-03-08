ABC sales climbed nearly $4 million in 2020; with bars closed. liquor stores see windfall

Catawba County’s ABC stores made more money in fiscal year 2020, which ended in June, than the year before, General Manager Ronald Kaylor said.

The county’s stores tallied $25.1 million in alcohol sales before taxes in the 2019-2020 fiscal year, according to an annual audit of the Catawba County ABC Board. In the 2018-2019 fiscal year, alcohol sales brought in $21.4 million. The increase from 2019 to 2020 is nearly three times more than the increase in sales from 2018 to 2019.

Catawba County ABC stores typically see an increase in sales each year, but this year’s increase was significantly more, Kaylor said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners Subcommittee meeting.

“We tend to go up every year anyway but it's been a windfall,” he said.

Kaylor said the increase is likely because of the COVID-19 pandemic, which closed bars and restaurants and kept people at home in early 2020.

The revenue is distributed to law enforcement and set aside for alcohol education, then given to Catawba County and the town of Taylorsville, since there is one store in Alexander County.