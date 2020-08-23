'A symbol of hate'; despite demand, county leader says it's unlikely Confederate statue will move

When Jerry McCombs passes the historic courthouse in downtown Newton and sees the tall, Confederate monument displayed on public land, it’s a painful reminder of centuries of racism and hate against Black people and minorities. It's the same thing he feels when he sees the Confederate flag.
“When we see that, we know what it means,” he said. “We aren’t welcome.”
He is reminded of the years of enslavement of Black people and the many who fought to keep slavery alive. The statue sends a message that Catawba County stands for the ideals the Confederacy fought for, including the preservation of slavery, McCombs, president of the Catawba County NAACP, said.
He wants the statue removed from public land.
McCombs, with fellow activist Kenyon Kelly, formed a committee of 16 concerned citizens called the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee. They came together shortly after the killing of George Floyd in May, to explore how they can promote racial and social justice in Catawba County.
The group aims to bring healing and unity to the community, educate people about the Civil War and racial injustice, and get the Confederate monument in Newton moved.
Their first act was to start a Change.org petition to move the 1907 statue. The effort garnered more than 1,200 signatures. Then, they presented the petition to the Catawba County Board of Commissioners, who have the authority to move the statue from the county-owned land.
Chairman of the board of commissioners Randy Isenhower said it’s unlikely to be placed on the agenda for a vote.
“Basically, I don't see this coming up for further discussion,” he said. “This is not like some other monuments where it’s in front of the justice center or an active courthouse. … It’s a block with a historic museum. It’s already in a good place.”
While the Catawba County Museum of History leases the 1924 county courthouse, the land and building are still owned by the county. McCombs and Kelly say the monument being displayed on public ground is a form of racist government speech that can ignite violence and a form of discrimination by the government, Kelly said.
“We feel like we have a lot of ground to stand on,” he said.
The monument is a part of history, “for good or bad,” Isenhower said. He himself would not bring the matter up for a vote, he said. It would take three commissioners in agreement to take action, Isenhower said.
He’s heard from people on both sides of the issue — asking that it be removed and asking that it stay.
“There are different considerations and attitudes about this part of history,” Isenhower said.
McCombs and Kelly aren’t going to budge. They plan to continue to demand the removal of the statue until something is done, McCombs said. They plan to do it peacefully but with determination.
Where exactly the monument would go is up to the county, Kelly said.
“We don’t feel the location is our say. The community should be involved,” he said. “We don’t think it needs to be on public land. It’s a horrible reminder of a horrible part of our past.”
Part of their reasoning for moving the statue is a concern for public safety, Kelly said.
“With all the aggression and violence it ignites as a horrible image and symbol of hate, the idea of relocating the monument is out of safety and concern for the public,” he said.
The relocation of the monument wouldn’t be the end of the committee, named for truth and reconciliation for a reason.
“We’re not against the history of what happened, but we feel like there needs to be more education,” Kelly said. “We’re not about taking away someone’s heritage, but it’s a symbol of the fight for the preservation of slavery. ... We want to get the truth out there.”
The committee is already planning a lecture series from historians and educators about the Civil War and racism, Kelly said.
The event will be live-streamed on Aug. 29 through the Catawba County Truth and Reconciliation Committee Facebook page. Speakers will include Dr. Veronica McComb with Lenoir-Rhyne University, author William Keever and historian Richard Eller. They hope to make it an annual event.
The committee is also considering becoming a nonprofit and raising money to provide libraries and schools with materials addressing racism and social injustice.
For now, the group will encourage public dialogue on the subject and continue to pressure the county government to take action.
While the monument remains, it is a reminder of the fight to continue slavery, Kelly said.
The monument is inscribed with the lines “No braver bled for a brighter land, nor brighter land had a cause so grand,” referencing the fight of the Confederate soldiers.
With the monument standing on public land, Kelly and McCombs are left wondering if that “cause so grand,” are the ideals Catawba County still honors.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.