'A symbol of hate'; despite demand, county leader says it's unlikely Confederate statue will move

Chairman of the board of commissioners Randy Isenhower said it’s unlikely to be placed on the agenda for a vote.

“Basically, I don't see this coming up for further discussion,” he said. “This is not like some other monuments where it’s in front of the justice center or an active courthouse. … It’s a block with a historic museum. It’s already in a good place.”

While the Catawba County Museum of History leases the 1924 county courthouse, the land and building are still owned by the county. McCombs and Kelly say the monument being displayed on public ground is a form of racist government speech that can ignite violence and a form of discrimination by the government, Kelly said.

“We feel like we have a lot of ground to stand on,” he said.

The monument is a part of history, “for good or bad,” Isenhower said. He himself would not bring the matter up for a vote, he said. It would take three commissioners in agreement to take action, Isenhower said.

He’s heard from people on both sides of the issue — asking that it be removed and asking that it stay.

“There are different considerations and attitudes about this part of history,” Isenhower said.