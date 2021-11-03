'A broken promise'; Some Catawba County road projects at risk of losing funding

Several road improvement projects in Catawba County could lose funding, and others may be delayed for years.

Among the projects that could potentially lose funding include the expansion of N.C. 150 in the southeastern part of the county, improvements to Interstate 40 East of U.S. 321 and the widening of Startown Road, said Brian Horton, transportation planning manager for the Western Piedmont Council of Governments.

As the North Carolina Department of Transportation begins to create a new 10-year transportation improvement plan, it’s likely no new projects will be added and some that were included and funded in past 10-year plans may be removed, Horton said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

“That has never happened,” Horton said. “DOT has historically said, ‘Once committed, always committed.’ So this is really almost a broken promise to the citizens and people of our communities, because historically every update has added projects. … It’s concerning.”

The reason Horton expects the cuts is increasing costs of construction and ongoing NCDOT budget issues. The NCDOT is reevaluating estimated construction costs for all of the projects on the current 10-year plan, last updated in 2019, Horton said. In that process, some project costs have grown tenfold.