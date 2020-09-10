$9 million grant coming to Conover with goal of creating reusable PPEs

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The city of Conover has received $9 million in funding for a new program focused on creating prototypes of reusable personal protective equipment.

The appropriation was part of legislation allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds that was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week.

The $9 million grant to Conover is part of a larger $14.3 million program described in the law as the PPE-NC Initiative.

The initiative is described as a partnership between Conover and the Manufacturing Solutions Center at Catawba Valley Community College as well as Gaston County, the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College and the private sector.

The project will include construction of a new testing facility at the site of the manufacturing center.

Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said this program will ensure the quality of protective equipment while also helping reduce the nation's dependence on foreign-made protective equipment.