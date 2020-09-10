$9 million grant coming to Conover with goal of creating reusable PPEs

The city of Conover has received $9 million in funding for a new program focused on creating prototypes of reusable personal protective equipment.
The appropriation was part of legislation allocating federal COVID-19 relief funds that was signed by Gov. Roy Cooper last week.
The $9 million grant to Conover is part of a larger $14.3 million program described in the law as the PPE-NC Initiative.
The initiative is described as a partnership between Conover and the Manufacturing Solutions Center at Catawba Valley Community College as well as Gaston County, the Textile Technology Center at Gaston College and the private sector.
The project will include construction of a new testing facility at the site of the manufacturing center.
Conover City Manager Donald Duncan said this program will ensure the quality of protective equipment while also helping reduce the nation's dependence on foreign-made protective equipment.
“In this case, Conover and its partners at MSC and Catawba Valley Community College are always looking to find solutions to larger problems and we’re always thinking ahead in the future as to what we can do to position ourselves to be ready and yet again we were in the right place at the right time with the right solution,” Duncan said.
Sate Rep. Jay Adams said in a statement the initiative will create a future production capacity for the protective equipment that will be useful even after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
"The pandemic, hopefully, will end soon, but the ability to produce these products will be here at home, not in the hands of our adversaries," Adams said. "If needed, we will have the ability to produce high-quality PPE to suppress whatever medical threat might emerge."
Duncan said more announcements and details relating to the project will be released at a later date.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
