Seven candidates are vying for one of the three available seats on the Catawba County Board of Education this election season.

Read about each candidate below:

Ronn Abernathy, incumbent Age: 67 Occupation: Chief Court Counselor with the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Juvenile Justice Division, presiding over the 25th Judicial District overseeing all Juvenile Justice matters. Political/Community experience: Participation in various activities of the Catawba County Republican Party; Catawba County Commissioners appointee to serve on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC); member of the School Justice Partnership serving all three school systems; K-64 board member; participation in various events through the years celebrating the life and contributions of Martin Luther King, Jr.; and supporter of the Catawba County United Way.

Ronn Abernathy

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I feel the key thing that qualifies me to be a member of the Catawba County Board of Education is the fact that I have served a total of two terms (eight years) on the board and thus running for re-election in 2020. Although I had worked closely with the school systems in Catawba County in my role as Chief Court Counselor the past 26 years before being elected to the board in 2012, there is no substitute for direct experience and being "behind the wheel" as you navigate through county, state and federal requirements and regulations. While serving on the board is not an easy task, it is self-fulfilling in many ways when you step back and realize all the lives you impact with each decision that is made. Furthermore, I am certainly no stranger to hard work for it knows me well. My father, Slick Abernathy, taught me that virtue quite well. During my early developmental years, if he observed me not doing "anything," he would often say to me, "Son, if you have to kill time, try working it to death." I hope that my father would have approved of the eight years I have given of my life serving on the board and of the work that I have done thus far. I also hope the good citizens of Catawba County feel the same as they make their choice for the next four years by providing me the opportunity to serve another term.

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

As to the level of my satisfaction with the board's response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of the current pandemic, I am totally satisfied with what has and what is being done. When you consider the fact, we went from "business as usual" to total shutdown in a matter of a few days impacting thousands of students and staff, I strongly feel we did quite well. Nothing in the past 100 years or more had prepared us for the monumental task of providing an uninterrupted education outside of the school walls. Through the efforts of Dr. Stover and his qualified staff of administrators, we put a plan in place almost overnight. One key thing needed was technology and fortunately we had that at our disposal due to the work of our IT Department and the vision of the late Mark Story. Before his untimely death, Mark through his leadership in the K-64 Initiative managed by CVCC worked to make it possible for every student in our school system to have access to a Chromebook. Without this in place, we would have been behind in our efforts to continuing to provide an education to our students. In the coming weeks as COVID-19 restrictions are reduced, I feel it is essential for all of our schools to reopen as safely and as soon as possible for in-person learning. Rest assured, the same strategies and precautions taken thus far will be in play in the approaching weeks.

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

As a current members of the Catawba County Board of Education, I am satisfied overall with the decisions we have made over the years. In fact, during the past eight years, we have seen a lot of improvements from curriculum to numerous construction projects. Hopefully, each of you have had the opportunity to see and experience the many improvements made in our facilities and you have noticed the elevation of our schools' performance. I also feel, through our efforts, students and teachers are able to enter our schools and feel safe while in our care. Lastly, one of the biggest decisions we made in the past few years was hiring our current superintendent, Dr. Stover. After an extensive search, numerous applications and interviews, the right leader emerged for Catawba County Schools. Furthermore, under the leadership of our current chair, Glenn Fulbright, I am hopeful that our best days are ahead of us. Yes, big things are in store for Catawba County Schools! It would be an honor for me to be able to continue the work we have begun by being re-elected to the board for another term.

Jeff Taylor Age: 59 Occupation: Dean of Students/Teacher/Athletic Director/Coach at University Christian High School Selected political/community experience: • Minor in Political Science from UNC Charlotte (1983) • Serve on State Employees Credit Union Advisory Board • Church Council member at Peace United Church of Christ

Jeff Taylor

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I have worked in education for all 36 years of my professional career, 31 of them in Catawba County Schools. From 1984-2000 I served as a social studies teacher at Bunker Hill High School. From 2000-2002 I served as assistant principal at Bunker Hill. From 2002-2007 I was principal at HM Arndt Middle School, where I was named Catawba County Wells Fargo Principal of the Year in 2006. In 2007 I returned to Bunker Hill as principal where I served until 2013. While there I served on the Region VII Principal’s Advisory Board. I finished my career in Catawba County Schools as principal at St. Stephens High School from 2013-2015. Upon my retirement from public schools I have worked for University Christian High School, a private Lutheran affiliated honors-level early college that partners with Lenoir-Rhyne University. My career has afforded me a variety of experiences as a teacher, administrator and coach at multiple levels. I have seen various trends in education come and go and the landscape of public education change dramatically in the past three and a half decades. I am also the proud parent of two daughters who were well educated in Catawba County Schools and were prepared for secondary education and their chosen professions. These varied perspectives give me a well-rounded background upon which I can draw as I consider what is best for the 15,000-plus students in Catawba County Schools, in fact it supports my campaign slogan “A Career of Service to Students."

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic?

Having been a part of making difficult decisions, I am certain the current board members have been faced with myriad challenges and difficult options as they made decisions to navigate the COVID pandemic. I would give them overall solid marks for their efforts. I have had feedback from teachers and parents who feel the decision made to go to the current A/B schedule with distance learning option was made too late to properly prepare for the upcoming year. I would say that learning from this scenario is a must and that any such decisions made in the future be done so in a way that gives all stakeholders an opportunity to be fully prepared to maximize the educational experience.

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

Overall I would give the CCS board solid marks for the manner in which they lead and decisions they have made. That being said, I feel there is always room for improvement and that the board should be constantly in search of the most effective and efficient ways to operate our school system. Striving for schools that are safe and that create a productive learning environment for each student, recruiting and retaining the best staff possible and making Catawba County Schools a district of destination for aspiring teachers and ensuring that all district resources are equitably distributed among all schools in the district is absolutely essential. Our children are our greatest gift, and we owe them our utmost effort. I would relish the opportunity to give back to a county that has been so good to me and my family.

Michael McKinley Nash Age: 44 Occupation: Retail Manager Selected political/community experience: Chief of Police Town of Catawba, PTO President at Webb Murray Elementary School, former TBall Coach St. Stephens Optimist.

Michael M. Nash

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I served as a law enforcement officer from 2004-2015 in the great state of North Carolina. I possess a bachelor's degree in criminology and have worked “hand in hand” with the general public during my prior and current professions. In 2018, I was elected as Webb Murray’s PTO President. My fellow board members and I provided excellent resources for students, teachers, and staff. Our mission was to raise money to upgrade library furniture and provide flexible seating in the 21st century classroom. We initiated a donation closet to assist children in need of clothing and provided funds for all children to attend all field trips so no child would be left behind. My wife, Chelsea, and I have three children in our Catawba County School System. I adore my children and seeing other children supported and loved is my top priority. If elected, I assure you my decisions will focus on all children in our county. Every consideration will be made to benefit the children, their future, and their safety. My decisions will affect my children (whom I adore) the same as your children. I see myself as a loving father figure and ambassador for all children.

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

The current board was placed in a very difficult situation and the decisions were not easy. I did specify in the previous question that our children’s safety will always be my number one priority. In the midst of all the uncertainty, I do believe the right decision was made because it gave parents the ability to have a choice. There are many scared members in our community and the options the school board has implemented has eased many minds. I believe the board of education has made the best decisions possible because this is new and unchartered territory. The board has provided the resources to disinfect the schools on a daily basis. You have set the standard for safety protocol to ensure students, faculty, and staff are as safe as possible. You have arranged for classrooms to have shields, students to have masks, and teachers to have support during this difficult time. It is truly refreshing to see how employees were granted opportunities to continue working when many families across the state and country have suffered greatly.

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

As a whole, I am very satisfied with the decisions the current board has made, particularly during the present crisis. Over the past couple of months, I’ve listened to parents and teachers who have reached out to me concerned for students, family members, and themselves. I’m not here to criticize the work of others, instead, I am determined to present options for consideration. In speaking with my constituents, I would like to explore opportunities for children with special needs and improve learning environments while maintaining safety precautions. I would love to see households provided with more internet resources because I believe this pandemic has changed our lives and the future of students’ education is evolving as I write this response. I would like to advocate for students, as well as parents, in our community to enhance their virtual experience with tutors and technical assistance. I would like to see every school acquire a resource officer to provide the optimal, safe environment for our children. I would be deeply interested in working with Catawba County Sheriff Don Brown in making this a top priority.

Gavin Joshua Gabriel Age: 29 Occupation: Pastor & Community Organizer Selected political/community experience: Was selected as one of the early representatives of the Catawba County Youth Council and has worked in great capacities within several civil rights organizations since early youth.

Gavin Gabriel

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I am a proud Catawba County native with a determination to support others in reaching their highest potential. Per the Catawba County Schools website, the Board of Education is meant to be made up of community leaders who yield “a great deal of time, energy, care, and commitment to brighten futures for Catawba County Schools’ students.” Still, for far too long, our school board has consisted of the persons with the longest resumes rather than the candidates that are truly representative of the community that we serve. As a fairly recent product of Catawba County Schools, I know our people because I AM our people. We were raised in and around the church, the farm, and a host of familiar names. My family has served our community for five generations. Since graduating from Bandys, I have continued to serve the community in the manner that I was raised as a small-town pastor. While working daily in the non-profit sector to increase retention of young educators, I have grown to be an avid listener and to be an advocate for those who have felt alone in their struggle. We have the capacity to include all of our constituents and make them feel heard. Nevertheless, this is an area where we have fallen short. When I am awarded a "seat at the table," I will become the listening ear and an advocate for the good of all Catawba County.

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

Throughout the pandemic, the board has acted swiftly and decisively. In many contexts, these two attributes would be considered both necessary and good. However, with parents and teachers being as divided as they have been, to act swiftly and decisively has also been seen as careless and inconsiderate. Let me explain. The pandemic has presented many challenges and uncertainties. It has unearthed many issues, insecurities, and disparities that we weren’t aware existed. Nevertheless, the board has acted in a way that has failed to give proper attention to those things that have mentally and emotionally crippled our teachers and the families we serve. Now, I fully understand that in leadership it is necessary to take action even when it is inconvenient, and I am grateful for the courage it has taken to do so. However, as community members, we failed to see compassion from our leadership at a time that it was so desperately needed and this deficiency has made it seem that the board is out of touch with the realities of its constituents that are suffering. On August 5, in the most recently called “emergency meeting”, the board used the allotted time to share necessary information and then quickly justified the decisions that they had already made. Even if they were to come to the same conclusion, this time should have been used to amplify the many voices of concern. Instead, too many are left feeling unheard and forgotten.

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

The decisions that the board makes come from a very narrow point of view. In certain contexts, it is great to have a meeting of like-minded persons. However, this is not the case when you are meant to represent a diverse group of people. Catawba County is not only diverse in racial makeup but also in age, class, sexuality and ideals. I am glad that the superintendent has chosen to work with the ‘DreamBuilders’ program to help them with recognizing their own biases. Still, I am concerned that they will focus only on racial bias and not enough on social class bias. Forty-eight percent of our students qualify for free and reduced lunches. This statistic represents the low-income families we have in our district. However, it is abundantly clear that our board members either are not familiar with that struggle or are too distanced from it. Although they have at some points brought up the need for accessible WiFi for all of our students, it is not prioritized. Many teachers are now saying that the inaccessibility is now reflected in their students’ work. Too many of our students still do not have access to WiFi, inclusive of folks in my own family. We must shift our focus to make sure that our disadvantaged families are able to wholly receive the great education that we offer and that they deserve.

Tracy Myers Age: 42 Occupation: Investigator Selected political/community experience: Volunteering

Tracy Myers

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

Ensuring every deliberation, decision, and action reflects the best interests of every student I serve. Every child is created equal, and they all will be treated this way, just and fair. I have volunteered across North Carolina and South Carolina schools, coached soccer in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Florida, and most importantly understand service to the community. I have served the United States Army and Air Force.

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

I am satisfied with the options students had to choose from whether they attend online or in-person. I understand many teachers have pre-existing conditions and their concerns are valid. Safety should be a choice for them, as well. I understand encouraging students and teachers to wear a mask and social distance to stop the spread of COVID-19. Although I understand there are not many options for lunches, I don't agree with eating in classrooms which does not allow much room for distancing.

Are you most satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

I would be most satisfied when we have more diversity in Catawba County Schools. Culturally we are different, as a result, students should see more role models resembling themselves. I want to ensure cultural norms are respected and understood. Speaking to someone in passing is not culturally sensitive. It is a greeting, but working and getting to know someone brings on the understanding of how others think and make decisions. Behavioral norms and hair all represent a person's culture. I would like to work on a plan to bring and recruit teachers from all nationalities. Another hope for students is finding a curriculum of the 21st century. It is time to move forward together and find a way of leaving the 1930s way of teaching behind. All students learn differently, the world is changing and so should education. Teach students to become leaders and build a legacy of change.

Annette Young Richards Age: 54 Occupation: Self employed, S&A Sports Selected political/community experience: Being involved in PTO, Booster Club, Coached basketball at the schools & optimist. I am currently the softball director at Stephens optimist and the Commissioner for Babe Ruth softball in our district. As well as NC NSA Co-State Director of Fast-pitch. Our company books ofﬁcials for several optimist in Catawba County. As well as working VBS at my church for the past 12 years. I still volunteer at the schools when they need help with testing, fun raisers, sporting events etc.

Annette Young Richards

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I have been involved with schools since both of my boys went to school in Catawba County, and I also have worked in the school system with the after school programs. I went to school and earned my early childhood credential so I am up to date on a lot of school requirements and laws already. As well as still being involved with schools and staff.

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

I believe all kids need to be in school. Do I know what is safest or best way to make this happen? No and I don't think anyone person has the answer to that. We need to listen to the teachers, bus drivers, cafeteria staff and principals to see what's working and what needs to be worked on.

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

There is always room for change and improvements. The world changes every day. Dealing with the pandemic this year is a big change that no one was prepared for. With that being said we need to improve communication with our staff that is on the front lines every day. Communication is something that everyone could improve on.

Michael Wyant Age: 54 Occupation: Retired Educator / Current Realtor Selected political/community experience: No previous political experience. I grew up in Catawba County and attended Catawba County Schools as a student. I raised my two sons here and they also attended Catawba County Schools. I know and understand the communities in our school systems very well.

Michael Wyantt

What qualifies you to be a member of the school board?

I served as an educator for 30 years prior to my retirement. I have experience as a teacher, an assistant principal, a principal, and a central office director. I have four college degrees, including a terminal doctorate degree, all from Appalachian State University. This experience and education has given me a solid background in understanding how schools systems can best serve students. Our schools are currently facing an issue never before seen in our lifetime with the presence of COVID-19 in our world. Complicating matters is the fact that the issues present prior to this year are still there. Addressing these issues and helping to move our schools forward into the future will require creativity, a firm dedication to students and staff, and sometimes difficult decisions. It will also require everyone working together as a team for the benefit of our students. I believe I can bring all of this and more to a position as a school board member.

Are you satisfied with the board of education’s response to classroom safety and academic performance in the face of a pandemic? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

Our board of education, along with thousands of others across the country, was hit with a crisis never before seen in our lifetime this past March. It was unexpected and there was not a way for our school board members to look back to see how a similar crisis had been handled. Given the nature of this crisis, including all of the unknowns that have been present, I think our school board has done a tremendous job responding to classroom safety and academic performance during this time. The decision to shut schools down in March was mandated but our school board, along with all of the dedicated educators serving in our system, worked to ensure our students were able to finish the academic year. The decision to open schools in August under “plan B” was also appropriate given the available information regarding the virus. Our students needed to be back in school even if only on a limited basis. The decision by the school board allowed that to happen while also ensuring an additional measure of safety for students and staff.

Are you mostly satisfied with the decisions the current board makes or would you like to see significant changes? Please be specific and give examples for either answer.

Our school board members, just like the entire staff of Catawba County Schools, are there because they want to help make our schools the best possible places for our students to learn. They put in long hours ensuring they have a good understanding of issues prior to making decisions. Rarely is it possible to make a decision that will please 100% of the people affected by the decision. As we have seen this year with COVID-19, sometimes they face decisions where there are no easy answers. As a candidate running for a seat on the school board, I am not going to second-guess decisions that the current school board has made. I was not there and I do not have access to all of the information that went into those decisions. I feel sure they made their decisions based on the best interests of students and on the information available.