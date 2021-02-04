6 of 10 commit no more crimes after taking part in Hickory police program that offers treatment rather than jail

The Hickory Police Department’s diversion program for people with addiction appears to have yielded some positive outcomes.

In his presentation to the Hickory City Council Tuesday, Maj. Reed Baer said that 60 percent of the people who entered the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion or LEAD program did not reoffend.

That outcome puts Hickory’s program on par with the diversion program in Seattle, Washington, home to the nation’s first LEAD program.

Only 17 of the 42 people placed in the program by the end of 2020 had been charged with a crime after going into the program, Baer said.

By that point, 94 people had been referred to the program. Twenty-four of those were not eligible because they were not residents and 28 did not complete the initial clinical assessment.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

In the initial months of the program, Baer said the success rate for the program was 80 percent before dropping to 60 percent. He identified the pandemic and the disruption in face-to-face service as a factor in that decline.

The police department established the LEAD program to help low-level drug offenders find treatment rather than facing prosecution.