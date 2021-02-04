6 of 10 commit no more crimes after taking part in Hickory police program that offers treatment rather than jail

The Hickory Police Department’s diversion program for people with addiction appears to have yielded some positive outcomes.
In his presentation to the Hickory City Council Tuesday, Maj. Reed Baer said that 60 percent of the people who entered the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion or LEAD program did not reoffend.
That outcome puts Hickory’s program on par with the diversion program in Seattle, Washington, home to the nation’s first LEAD program.
Only 17 of the 42 people placed in the program by the end of 2020 had been charged with a crime after going into the program, Baer said.
By that point, 94 people had been referred to the program. Twenty-four of those were not eligible because they were not residents and 28 did not complete the initial clinical assessment.
In the initial months of the program, Baer said the success rate for the program was 80 percent before dropping to 60 percent. He identified the pandemic and the disruption in face-to-face service as a factor in that decline.
The police department established the LEAD program to help low-level drug offenders find treatment rather than facing prosecution.
The program includes a partnership between the police department and other county law enforcement agencies, District Attorney Scott Reilly’s office, Partners Behavioral Health and Catawba Valley Behavioral Health.
LEAD has some restrictions. For example, the program is not open to people younger than 18 or violent criminals whose violent offenses occurred within the past 10 years. It is also intended to help addicts and not people trafficking drugs.
The program is reported to be more cost effective than incarceration. Baer shared data showing the cost of the LEAD program to be less than $30 per day while the cost of keeping someone in jail was more than $100 per day.
Baer said Hickory is part of a Duke University study on LEAD programs in the state.
“Apparently, we’re told that we were the fast-growing program in the state and that we also had the most success of any program in the state,” Baer said.
He said the study findings would likely be available some time later this year.
