6 candidates aim for 3 at-large seats on Newton council

Sometimes the protections we rely on such as police and fire are the most demanding for cities to manage effectively for the citizens. With all that said, I think Newton is doing better than most and as with anything there is always future change to consider.

Another area of concern is infrastructure. By this I mean streets, sidewalks and utilities. These are beasts that are constantly consuming huge amounts of money, time and labor.

I don't see a single solution for any of these issues and there isn't one. Each one requires in-depth research and analysis from the affected department and common-sense, decision-making from the council as to the best course of action to resolve the problem.

Other than potholes and crumbling sidewalks there is the issue of taxes.

What is the return of investment to the citizens for the taxes paid? Do the taxes we pay meet our expectations of what the city provides? As a council member we need to address this and give a truthful answer to our citizens.

What actions would you support as council member to ensure Newton is a sustainable, viable community for future generations?