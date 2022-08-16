34,000 gallons of wastewater discharged into Snow Creek on Monday, city of Hickory says

The City of Hickory discharged 34,000 gallons of untreated wastewater on Monday into Snow Creek due to a pipe failure, the city said in a press release issued Tuesday morning.

The site of the discharge, 2051 Snow Creek Rd NE, is approximately 1.5 miles from Snow Creek Elementary School.

The city is required by state law to report any untreated wastewater discharge of 1,000 gallons or more that reaches surface waters.

The Division of Water Resources was notified of the event on Monday, the city said in the release, and is reviewing the matter.

For more information, contact the City of Hickory Public Utilities Department at 828-323-7427.