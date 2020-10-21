305 Catawba County poll workers to get $100 extra on Election Day

Catawba County got $40,000 in COVID-19 aid for elections, and poll workers will benefit from it.

The additional grant money comes from Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act supplemental funds, County Manager Mick Berry said at Monday’s Catawba County Board of Commissioners meeting.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The $40,500 will go to the Catawba County Board of Elections office, with the majority — $30,500 — going to poll workers helping with the election on Nov. 3, Berry said. Each of the 305 workers on Election Day will get a $100 supplement for their work making sure voters have access to the polls during a tumultuous year.

The remaining $10,000 will be used for expenses related to preparing for and responding to the COVID-19 pandemic during the federal election on Election Day.

In other business, the board approved a transfer of money totaling $101,000 from unused funds for completed Catawba County Schools projects to help replace the boiler in the Catawba Rosenwald Education Center gym and resurface tennis courts at Maiden and Fred T. Foard high schools.

The board also approved an update of the county’s water and sewer ordinance.

Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox! Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.