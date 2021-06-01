$303.9 million Catawba County budget funds millions in school renovations

No rescue plan funding was included in the recommended budget but some could be added before the commissioners approve the final budget at the end of June, Berry said.

The county’s general budget, which does not include capital projects or water and sewer, would grow 4.9 percent to $210.5 million under Berry’s recommended budget.

The growth is driven by an expected increase in revenue from property and sales tax in the coming fiscal year, but the property tax rate will remain at 57.5 cents per $100 of value. Property tax is assessed on homes, land and vehicles.

The county’s property tax income is expected to rise by about 3 percent to $108.7 million, Berry said. Sales tax revenue is projected to grow by 13 percent to $33.7 million in the recommended budget.

“It's a very positive forecast,” Berry said. “Our community has weathered the pandemic very well. … The focus on growing and expanding our businesses was a key piece of that (property tax growth) and here is where you see those initiatives and those efforts actually play into the county budget.”

In addition to property and sales tax, the county receives millions in state and federal money and draws revenue from various fees, such as permits.