3 candidates have filed so far for 4 seats on Catawba school board; filing ends at noon on July 1

Filing is off to a slow start in the races for Catawba County school board and soil and water conservation district supervisor.

Only three candidates had filed for the four at-large seats up for election on the school board as of noon on Thursday, according to data posted to the Catawba County Board of Elections website.

Becky Brittain is the only incumbent to have filed so far. Two non-incumbents — Chris “Chopper” Fulbright and Chris Gibbs — have also secured their place on the ballot in November.

Leslie Barnette, Donna Lutz Carpenter and Glenn Fulbright are the other incumbents eligible for reelection.

As of early Thursday afternoon, no one had filed for the two soil and water conservation district supervisor seats up for election this year. The incumbents are Julia Elmore and Laura Parnell.

The filing period for the school board and soil and water offices ends at noon on July 1.

Kevin Griffin is the city of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

