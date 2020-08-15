You have permission to edit this article.
29 parking spaces open up in downtown Hickory
29 parking spaces open up in downtown Hickory

The parking lot along Government Avenue SW to the west of the Olde Hickory Station has been converted from public parking to include 29, three-hour restricted spaces, 15 leased spaces, and two handicap spaces.

 Photo by City of Hickory

A public parking lot in downtown Hickory was  recently converted into a combination of spots limited to three hours and leased parking, according to a press release from the city.

The parking lot along Government Avenue SW to the west of the Olde Hickory Station has been resurfaced and re-striped to provide 29, three-hour restricted parking spaces, 15 leased spaces, and two spaces for handicapped parking. This change allows for more efficient turnover of parking spaces in the vicinity of Union Square, according to the press release. 

The three-hour parking spaces time restriction is between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. Leased spaces are reserved for lease holders Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those hours, the spaces are open to unrestricted parking.

To lease parking spaces in designated lots, contact the City of Hickory Billing and Collections Division at 828-323-7424. A public parking map can be found at www.hickorync.gov/downtown, and will be updated weekly throughout City Walk construction.

