29 parking spaces open up in downtown Hickory

A public parking lot in downtown Hickory was recently converted into a combination of spots limited to three hours and leased parking, according to a press release from the city.
The parking lot along Government Avenue SW to the west of the Olde Hickory Station has been resurfaced and re-striped to provide 29, three-hour restricted parking spaces, 15 leased spaces, and two spaces for handicapped parking. This change allows for more efficient turnover of parking spaces in the vicinity of Union Square, according to the press release.
The three-hour parking spaces time restriction is between 9 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. daily. Leased spaces are reserved for lease holders Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Outside of those hours, the spaces are open to unrestricted parking.
To lease parking spaces in designated lots, contact the City of Hickory Billing and Collections Division at 828-323-7424. A public parking map can be found at www.hickorync.gov/downtown, and will be updated weekly throughout City Walk construction.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.