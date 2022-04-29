2022 Primary: Education, constitutional rights among top priorities for N.C. House Republican candidates

Three candidates are vying in the Republican primary for the N.C. House District 89 seat this year.

Rep. Mitchell Setzer, who has served in office for 23 years, is looking to extend his tenure by another two. He faces challengers who have not held elected office before in Kelli Moore and Benjamin Devine.

With no Democratic candidates filed to run, the primary will be decisive as far as who represents the 89th District, which covers southern and eastern Catawba County as well as part of Iredell County, in the next term.

The three candidates responded to questionnaires. Here’s what they had to say.

Kelli Moore Background Age: 48 Occupation: Child support enforcement agent of 24 years Education: Western Piedmont Community College, graduated 1993 with paralegal degree; Appalachian State University, graduated 1995 with bachelor’s of business technology Current/previous elected office: N/A Organizational affiliations: PTO Vice President Startown Elementary School- 5 years; PTO Maiden Middle School - 1 year; Co- Founder Mama Bears of Catawba County (Founded August 2021); Youth Leader / Sunday School Teacher Refuge Fellowship Church -2 years; Children’s Awanna Leader — Tri City Baptist Church and Woodlawn Baptist Church 10 years Campaign contact/social media: Website: ncneedsmoore.com Facebook: KelliMoore4NCHOUSE89

What makes you the best person to represent the Republican Party in the general election?

The current Representative in District 89 is an incumbent of 12 terms —24 years.

I believe bold new leadership and change are needed in District 89 and someone with conservative beliefs and values. I am your constitutional, conservative candidate that believes in putting citizens and freedom first and in upholding our N.C. and U.S. Constitution.

I support veterans, our military and law enforcement. I am an advocate for children and education and have a proven track record of doing so.

I support our teachers and want to learn more from them how we can implement new ideas and programs in education that help both them in the classroom and our students thrive.

I believe in term limits in all state and federal elected positions and finally, I will stand up for Christian values in all decision making and I put my faith in all that I do.

What would you consider the top issue of your campaign and what policies do you support when it comes to that issue?

I have a 12-step recovery plan for NC on my website which consists of 12 bill proposals.

If I have to narrow down the top issue, it has to be children and education. Our children are our future and we must preserve our freedoms and uphold our constitution for future generations to come.

For the past two years our constitutional rights and parental rights have been ignored, especially when it comes to our children and decisions made on their behalf in school and health care.

We must have the freedom to choose what decisions are best for our children and our family, not big government dictating to us what we are going to do. That is not freedom and that is not how the United States of America’s government was designed.

We the people have freedom and liberties given to us by God our creator and it is time for us to reclaim our lanes (see website for more details) for what is right for the future of this country and for our children and grandchildren.

How would you make yourself accessible to constituents if elected?

I enjoy meeting people and being involved in my local community. If elected, I plan to attend local meetings and community events so that I can be accessible to my constituents on a monthly basis.

To prove to you how serious I am, I am ready to implement a Voter Input System (VIS) and give you the voter your voice back! Please visit my website to learn more: www.ncneedsmoore.com

Mitchell Setzer Background Age: 57 Occupation: Small business owner, vice president of Smith Setzer and Sons, Inc. Education: Bandys High School, class of 1983; Lees-McRae College, class of 1985, A.A. Degree; University of North Carolina at Greensboro, class of 1987, B.A in Political Science Current/previous elected office: North Carolina House of Representatives 1999-present; Catawba Town Board, 1991-1994; mayor of the town of Catawba, 1995-1998, Organizational affiliations: Life Member of Shiloh United Methodist Church, Served as Chair of the Administrative Council, Board of Trustees and Sunday School Superintendent; Claremont Lions Club, Member;Riverside Masonic Lodge # 606, Past Master, 1990-present; Former member of the Board of the Catawba County Historical Association. Campaign contact/social media: Phone: 828-999-0216.

What makes you the best person to represent the Republican Party in the general election?

I have been a proud member of the Republican Party well before it was popular in Catawba County to be a Republican.

I have learned from my public service on the Catawba Town Board, as mayor of the town of Catawba and as a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives that words mean things and you never promise something you can’t deliver.

My only priority is to represent my constituents to the best of my ability in Raleigh.

I will never make promises I can’t keep, and I will be available to aid and assist any constituent need that is presented to me. In addition, I live a Christian life every day, not just during the campaign.

What would you consider the top issue of your campaign and what policies do you support when it comes to that issue?

While there are many important issues facing conservatives in Raleigh, my North Star has and always will be protecting the freedoms provided to us by the Constitution.

One of the leaders of the original American Revolution Samuel Adams once said: “The liberties of our country, the freedom of our civil constitution, are worth defending against all hazards. And it is our duty to defend them against all attacks.”

How would you make yourself accessible to constituents if reelected?

My cell number is 828-999-0216.

Benjamin Devine Background Age: 33 Occupation: Farmer Education: AAS horticulture CVCC Current/previous elected office: None Organizational affiliations: None Campaign contact/social media: Facebook: Ben Devine for N.C. House

What makes you the best person to represent the Republican Party in the general election?

With increasing inflation and a broken supply chain, we need a representative that has the willingness to work with the governor to do what is in the best interest of the people of the 89th district.

What would you consider the top issue of your campaign and what policies do you support when it comes to that issue?

School choice. I am a strong advocate for homeschooling but not everyone is capable of doing so.

That is why I feel we should increase voucher programs to give everyone, regardless of income, the option as to where their kid attends school.

How would you make yourself accessible to constituents if elected or reelected?

Town halls

