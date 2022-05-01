2022 Hickory Mayoral Election: Incumbent highlights experience as challenger pledges no "backroom politicking"

After a year of delays caused by late Census data, Hickory residents will now have a chance to vote in municipal elections.

The only Hickory primary on the ballot this year is for mayor. Mayor Hank Guess is seeking a second term as mayor in the race that also features challengers Quentae Hill and Al Hoover. This is a non-partisan race.

Guess and Hill responded to questionnaires asking about their qualifications and views on affordable housing and transparency in the wake of the City Walk arch collapse. Hoover did not respond to the questionnaire, saying he does not use email.

Quentae Hill Background Age: 29 Occupation: Brand manager Education: St. Stephens High School class of 2010; University Of Maryland Robert H. Smith School Of Business – MBA, marketing management, 2019 Current/previous political office: None provided Organizational Affiliations: None provided Campaign Website/Social Media: Website: HillForHickory.org Facebook: Quentae Hill For Hickory Mayor

Quentae HillWhat makes you the best person in this race to represent Hickory as mayor?: I am the best fit for the position because I’m actually here for the community with no secrets or hidden motives.

That was me standing with our local businesses through the pandemic, making sure they had what was needed to stay in business. I’m the best listener, and I prefer solutions over excuses any day of the week.

What policies would you support to ensure housing is affordable for working people in the city?: I love the Hickory Affordable Housing Initiative and I think we could build on that a little more as well as planning and implementing an initiative for the working people who may not be eligible for this one in particular. I do believe that this is a great project that we can build on.

What would you do to ensure Hickory residents receive a full accounting of why the Hickory City Walk arches fell?: First, there won’t be any backroom politicking.

My office will be open and transparent about any and everything that’s happening in the city of Hickory.

I think that’s where we went wrong in the first place, nobody knows anything about the decisions being made here. As of right now, nobody has a voice. That changes when I become mayor.

Hank Guess Background Age: 62 Occupation: Mayor of Hickory Education: Hickory High School – Graduated 1977; Western Piedmont Community College – Graduated 1980, Associate Degree in Applied Science Major: Police Science; Gardner-Webb College – Graduated 1986, Bachelor of Science Major: Criminal Justice Administration FBI National Academy – Graduated 2002, 210th session Current/Previous elected office: Mayor of Hickory, 2017-present; Hickory City Council Ward 4 representative, 2009 – 2017 Organizational affiliations: Board for Trivium Corporate Center - Past chairman, Current vice-Chairman; Rotary Club of Hickory - president nominee; Hickory Kiwanis Club; Hickory Elks Lodge; Winkler’s Grove Baptist Church – Treasurer Campaign contact/social media: Facebook: Hank Guess Mayor Phone: 828-320-5363

Hank GuessWhat makes you the best person in this race to represent Hickory as mayor?: I have lived in the City of Hickory all of my adult life and most of my childhood.

My family moved back to Hickory when I was 12 years old after my dad retired from military service. I went to school in Hickory, met my wife in Hickory and we raised a family in Hickory.

I worked for 30 years in the city of Hickory as a police officer which helped to grow my knowledge and understanding of the community and their needs. During this time, I had many opportunities to formulate friendships and develop relationships with residents, businesses and visitors to our community.

I love this city and I feel fortunate to have lived here and served this community as a police officer and an elected representative.

Having been the mayor for the past four years has given me a wealth of knowledge and experience which only comes with actually performing the job.

In the past four years the city of Hickory’s economy has grown tremendously, and people are moving to Hickory for jobs and quality of life. We currently have over $90 million worth of city projects, over 1,000 new jobs available, over $500 million worth of private investment and more than 950 housing units being built.

On paper serving as mayor in Hickory is considered to be a “part-time job” but I can tell you that for me being the mayor for the city of Hickory is serious responsibility and a full-time commitment for which I am prepared to continue.

What policies would you support to ensure housing is affordable for working people in the city?: Ensuring that housing is affordable and available to everyone in the city of Hickory is an important aspect of our commitment to grow our economy and population.

Many initiatives and partnerships have already been established to ensure that current housing needs are evaluated and future needs are provided.

Our objective related to housing is to have a diverse housing stock that is inclusive and meets the needs of our growing population.

Current policies include the Community Development Block Program, Housing Rehabilitation Program, and the Urgent Repair Program. These programs provide for deferred forgivable loans which improve the quality of the local housing stock and make improvements that prevent the displacement of low-to-moderate income homeowners within the city limits.

Recognizing the need for affordable housing, the City of Hickory launched the Affordable Housing Initiative in 2020. As a result of that initiative, vacant lots that were owned by the city have been developed and two homes have been established, and six more are planned for the near future.

In February of this year, Center Crossing Apartments opened providing 50 new affordable apartments for seniors in downtown Hickory.

Creating partnerships with private developers and nonprofit organizations to construct affordable housing and working with governmental agencies to provide funding revenues for affordable housing will continue to get my support and help to determine future policies for affordable housing in the city of Hickory.

What would you do to ensure Hickory residents receive a full accounting of why the Hickory City Walk arches fell?: The collapse of the decorative arches over the Main Avenue City Walk Bridge was an unexpected catastrophic event.

Almost immediately people began to post pictures, make comments, formulate opinions, and ask questions concerning the collapse.

Our management team and your elected representatives responded quickly to gather and prepare factual information for public dissemination related to the incident.

We have shared and will continue to share information when new information is available. At this time our objective is to move forward with the remaining bond projects, to continue our focus on private/public partnerships, grow our economy and population and to enhance the quality of life for all of our residents and visitors.