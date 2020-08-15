2020 is shaping up to be a big absentee voting year in Catawba County. Here's what you should know

Election Day is less than three months away and the number of absentee ballot requests in Catawba County has exceeded the number of absentee votes cast in the 2016 election.
The Catawba County Board of Elections received more than 3,200 requests for absentee ballots as of Friday.
That number of absentee ballots requested so far already exceeds the total number of absentee ballots filled out and turned back in to the board during the last two presidential elections.
In 2016, the number of absentee ballots received by the board was 2,401. That number was 2,901 in 2012.
Voters still have more than two months to request absentee ballots. Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan believes the COVID-19 pandemic will lead to a record-setting year for absentee voting in the county.
In the 2008 election nearly 4,800 ballots were mailed out and close to 3,900 were returned.
Here’s a look at some of the key questions regarding absentee voting. Information is taken from the state and county elections board websites.
Who can vote absentee?
Any registered voter is allowed to vote absentee without giving any special reason for doing so.
How can voters request an absentee ballot?
Voters can print off the absentee request form from the Catawba County Board of Elections website, which can be accessed by visiting catawbacountync.gov and clicking the elections link under the County Services tab.
Forms are also available at the board’s offices located at 145 Government Drive in Newton.
Once completed, the request forms can be handed in at the office or mailed. The envelope should be addressed to Catawba BOE at PO Box 132, Newton, NC, 28658.
Requests may also be submitted by fax to 828-464-9832 or by email to elections@catawbacountync.gov. Faxed or emailed requests must include the person's actual signature.
The board can start mailing out ballots on Sept. 4.
Voters with questions can call the elections office at 828-464-2424.
What is the procedure for filling out an absentee ballot?
Voters must mark their ballot in the presence of a witness.
The law requires the witness observe at a distance, far enough away that they cannot see how the person is voting.
There are limitations on who can serve as a witness. The witness must be 18 years or older and must not be a candidate for office unless the candidate is a close relative of the voter.
If the voter is in a medical facility or nursing home, employees of that facility or home are not allowed to be witnesses.
Absentee voters may also receive assistance marking a ballot. The person assisting with the ballot must meet the same criteria as a witness.
Anyone who assists an absentee voter must fill out and sign a certification on the return envelope.
The voter and witness are also required to sign the return envelope.
Does an absentee ballot have to be returned by mail?
No. Ballots can be handed in at the board of elections office by either the voter or certain relatives.
Relatives who are allowed to return ballots for a voter include spouses, parents or stepparents, grandparents, siblings, children or stepchildren, grandchildren and in-laws.
