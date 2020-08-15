2020 is shaping up to be a big absentee voting year in Catawba County. Here's what you should know

How can voters request an absentee ballot?

Voters can print off the absentee request form from the Catawba County Board of Elections website, which can be accessed by visiting catawbacountync.gov and clicking the elections link under the County Services tab.

Forms are also available at the board’s offices located at 145 Government Drive in Newton.

Once completed, the request forms can be handed in at the office or mailed. The envelope should be addressed to Catawba BOE at PO Box 132, Newton, NC, 28658.

Requests may also be submitted by fax to 828-464-9832 or by email to elections@catawbacountync.gov. Faxed or emailed requests must include the person's actual signature.

The board can start mailing out ballots on Sept. 4.

Voters with questions can call the elections office at 828-464-2424.

What is the procedure for filling out an absentee ballot?

Voters must mark their ballot in the presence of a witness.

The law requires the witness observe at a distance, far enough away that they cannot see how the person is voting.