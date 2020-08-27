2020 Census: County stands to gain - or lose - millions based on tally

When it comes to the census, each Catawba County resident is worth more than $18,000.
That’s roughly the amount of government funding the area stands to receive over the next decade for each person who completes the 2020 census, said Anthony Starr, executive director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, citing state data.
Conversely, the area could lose out on a lot of funding if even a small portion of the local population does not respond.
“So for every person that’s not counted, there are fewer dollars distributed to our communities,” Starr said. “Once that person is missed with the census, that is not corrected until the next census. So we lose the funding for essentially 10 years for that missed person.”
In addition to affecting political representation, the census is used to determine allocations of state and federal funding for a variety of transportation, housing, educational and poverty assistance programs.
With a self-response rate of 65.9% based on census estimates as of Tuesday, Catawba County is ahead of both the overall state response rate of 60.3% and the national response rate of 64.5%, according to data from the Census Bureau.
The self-response rate measures those individuals and households that have responded online, over the phone or through the mail. Census takers are already in the process of visiting communities to gather data for people who have not responded.
Still, with the Sept. 30 data collection deadline looming, many residents have not been counted.
The Census Bureau provides data on the self-response rate down to the census tract. The majority of tracts in the county have response rates of more than 60%.
The area of the county with the highest response rate is in Hickory north of 25th Avenue Northwest and west of N.C. 127. That census tract has a response rate of 78.3%.
The county’s lowest response rate is in the southeastern corner of Hickory, a census tract that includes the Ridgeview and Kenworth communities.
With a response rate of 46%, it is the only tract in the county to have a response rate below 50%.
Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.
