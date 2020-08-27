2020 Census: County stands to gain - or lose - millions based on tally

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Hickory Daily Record, your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

When it comes to the census, each Catawba County resident is worth more than $18,000.

That’s roughly the amount of government funding the area stands to receive over the next decade for each person who completes the 2020 census, said Anthony Starr, executive director of the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, citing state data.

Conversely, the area could lose out on a lot of funding if even a small portion of the local population does not respond.

“So for every person that’s not counted, there are fewer dollars distributed to our communities,” Starr said. “Once that person is missed with the census, that is not corrected until the next census. So we lose the funding for essentially 10 years for that missed person.”

In addition to affecting political representation, the census is used to determine allocations of state and federal funding for a variety of transportation, housing, educational and poverty assistance programs.

With a self-response rate of 65.9% based on census estimates as of Tuesday, Catawba County is ahead of both the overall state response rate of 60.3% and the national response rate of 64.5%, according to data from the Census Bureau.