2 more speak on Confederate monument removal

Darian Abernathy stepped up to the podium in front of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and quietly stated her name. In a low voice, she thanked them for letting her speak, then launched into a prewritten statement.

With each line her voice grew stronger and more confident. With that confidence, she asked that the Confederate monument in downtown Newton at the historic courthouse — on county land — be removed.

Abernathy spoke of who she sees when she looks in a mirror: a passionate Black woman, a Catawba County native, a scholar, an activist and a descendant of excellence, she said.

She also spoke of the flaws she sees: her sins, every grade below an A and an annoying sister. She also sees Breonna Taylor and an ancestral slave ship, Abernathy said.

Then, Abernathy asked the commissioners what they see when they look in a mirror.

“Is it a hero for this community or a supporter of the Confederacy?” Abernathy said. “Is it an American, or a treasonous traitor? Is it a peacekeeper or a war starter? Is it a freedom fighter or a slave master? Is it the legacy you will leave for Catawba County, or a racist statue from long ago threatening to impede our futures because you refuse to reconcile with it, which is a refusal to reconcile with me.”