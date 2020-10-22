2 more speak on Confederate monument removal

Darian Abernathy stepped up to the podium in front of the Catawba County Board of Commissioners and quietly stated her name. In a low voice, she thanked them for letting her speak, then launched into a prewritten statement.
With each line her voice grew stronger and more confident. With that confidence, she asked that the Confederate monument in downtown Newton at the historic courthouse — on county land — be removed.
Abernathy spoke of who she sees when she looks in a mirror: a passionate Black woman, a Catawba County native, a scholar, an activist and a descendant of excellence, she said.
She also spoke of the flaws she sees: her sins, every grade below an A and an annoying sister. She also sees Breonna Taylor and an ancestral slave ship, Abernathy said.
Then, Abernathy asked the commissioners what they see when they look in a mirror.
“Is it a hero for this community or a supporter of the Confederacy?” Abernathy said. “Is it an American, or a treasonous traitor? Is it a peacekeeper or a war starter? Is it a freedom fighter or a slave master? Is it the legacy you will leave for Catawba County, or a racist statue from long ago threatening to impede our futures because you refuse to reconcile with it, which is a refusal to reconcile with me.”
Abernathy asked that the commissioners choose to promote reconciliation and healing in Catawba County, first by removing the monument, she said. Abernathy is the fifth person to speak at a board meeting about the removal of the statue.
Support Local Journalism
At Monday’s meeting, another public commenter weighed it. Cliff Moone of Hickory suggested rather than removing the statue, change the words on its base.
The statue is engraved with the words, “No braver bled, for brighter land, nor brighter land had a cause so grand.”
“Hopefully all of us can agree today that the words on the statue … are not actually true and really do offend our citizens,” Moone said.
Instead, he proposed replacing the words with a plaque honoring those who died fighting for the Union and the Confederacy during the Civil War, he said.
He also suggested getting citizens and civic organizations involved to erect a statue commemorating Black Americans’ struggle for freedom and equality, Moone said.
The board of commissioners has not responded publicly to the requests to have the statue removed. After the first request in August, Chairman Randy Isenhower said it was unlikely to be voted on.
On Tuesday, Isenhower said the board may look into some of Moone's ideas, such as a different marker. However they address concerns it will not involve moving the monument, he said.
"There may be a way to recognize their view that they've brought forward," he said.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.