16th Avenue repaving to slow traffic starting Monday

Travelers along 16th Avenue NW may experience some delays starting Monday as a result of resurfacing work, according to a news release from the city of Hickory.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The work will be done on the section of the road between Fourth Street Drive NW and Sixth Street NW.

While the road will stay open, there will be crews with flags controlling traffic, according to the release. The city is asking drivers to use different routes if possible.

Kevin Griffin is the City of Hickory reporter at the Hickory Daily Record.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.