130-unit town home development planned on N.C. 150

A proposed 130-unit town home development in the Terrell community was approved by the Catawba County Board of Commissioners Monday night.

The housing development is planned for 17 acres on N.C. Highway 150, according to the rezoning application from developers BBC Beaver LLC. The land was approved to be rezoned as a planned development conditional district — meaning the county was able to approve the development plans.

The two-story, three-bedroom town homes would be grouped in clusters of three to six, according to the initial plans. A total of 27 buildings are planned for the site, with exteriors of hardboard, brick and stone siding, Assistant Planning Director Chris Timberlake said at Monday’s meeting. Vinyl siding may be used on windows and soffits.

The buildings are planned to surround an open space that will serve as a communal park with a playground, park benches and other amenities, Timberlake said. The project must have about 7.5 acres of open space —2,500 square feet per home. All roads will have sidewalks on both sides.

There may also be a dog park on the property, he said.

There will be a 50-foot setback from all edges of the property and a plant buffer along N.C. 150.