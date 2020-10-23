1 out of 3 Catawba County voters has cast a ballot so far

Nearly a third of all currently registered Catawba County voters have already voted with less than two weeks until Election Day.
This total includes nearly 27,000 who have voted in person in the first seven days of early voting and 7,300 who have returned absentee ballots.
Statewide, nearly 2.5 million voters had voted either in person or by mail by Thursday morning, according to data on the N.C. State Board of Elections website.
Catawba County has nearly 108,000 registered voters. That number may increase since residents have the option of using same-day registration during early voting.
“The turnout’s been more than what we ever expected, so I’m very excited to see the turnout that we’ve had,” Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.
Duncan also asked that voters remain patient, saying that part of the reason for lines at polling locations is the need to clean polling areas between voters.
The Highland Recreation Center has been the busiest of the five early voting sites with nearly 6,000 votes cast in the first six days.
The Newton Library was second-busiest with just over 5,600 voters.
The Southwest Library and Conover Station voting sites each had a little more than 3,800 voters in the first six days, while the Sherrills Ford-Terrell Library had the fewest at a little more than 3,300 voters.
Fixing absentee ballot problems
How can absentee voters who have made mistakes with their ballots correct the problem?
The question has been the source of legal controversy in the last month.
For certain problems, voters are allowed to submit a certification to fix the problem. Other mistakes require the ballot to be scrapped and a new one issued to the voter.
On Oct. 1, the State Board of Elections sent a memo to county boards instructing them to stop processing and hold ballots that lacked a witness signature.
The State Board has since issued new guidance for county boards regarding ballot corrections.
County boards can send certifications to fix the following problems: ballots where the voter failed to sign the voter certification, ballots where voters signed in the wrong spot and ballots where the witness did not print their name or address or signed on the wrong spot.
However, certifications cannot be used for ballots with a missing witness signature.
They also cannot be used in situations where a ballot envelope is unsealed when it is brought into the county board office or “the envelope indicates the voter is requesting a replacement ballot,” according to a memo from the State Board.
Under those three circumstances, the voter must cast a new ballot.
The State Board estimated there are 10,000 absentee ballots with some sort of deficiency.
In Catawba County, the number is 201, according to information provided by the Catawba County Board of Elections.
To fix those problems, the board has invalidated 97 ballots and sent new ones to voters and is waiting for certifications from the remaining voters.
The county has received almost 13,500 requests for absentee ballots.
