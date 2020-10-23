1 out of 3 Catawba County voters has cast a ballot so far

Nearly a third of all currently registered Catawba County voters have already voted with less than two weeks until Election Day.

This total includes nearly 27,000 who have voted in person in the first seven days of early voting and 7,300 who have returned absentee ballots.

Statewide, nearly 2.5 million voters had voted either in person or by mail by Thursday morning, according to data on the N.C. State Board of Elections website.

Catawba County has nearly 108,000 registered voters. That number may increase since residents have the option of using same-day registration during early voting.

“The turnout’s been more than what we ever expected, so I’m very excited to see the turnout that we’ve had,” Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.

Duncan also asked that voters remain patient, saying that part of the reason for lines at polling locations is the need to clean polling areas between voters.

The Highland Recreation Center has been the busiest of the five early voting sites with nearly 6,000 votes cast in the first six days.

The Newton Library was second-busiest with just over 5,600 voters.