1,744-home development approved in Sherrills Ford over objections

“I have mixed feelings about this proposal,” he said. “The idea is sound, the vision is sound … but the density is way beyond the spirit of the (Sherrills Ford Small Area) Plan.”

The Sherrills Ford Small Area, first developed in 2003 and revised in 2007, calls for high-density developments to be along major corridors, like N.C. Hwy. 150, Commissioner Kitty Barnes said. The plan also allows for two or three homes per acre in areas where there are public utilities — water and sewer — available, and the developer plans to use those and invest in the public water and sewer systems, she said.

The plan for the development was a sprawling web of houses and town homes, but in approving the rezoning, the commissioners required the entire development to be only single-family homes, not multi-family, because it is out of line with the small area plan, Barnes said.

The master plan for the Laurelbrook development, as it is named, sets aside an area for active adult senior living. This portion will be limited to people 55 and older. The rest of the development will be traditional neighborhoods with areas for parks, community centers, playgrounds, trails and other amenities.