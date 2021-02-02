 Skip to main content
Governor: It's time to get children back in classroom
Governor: It's time to get children back in classroom

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health and education leaders are encouraging all school systems to hold in-person instruction if they are not already.

During a Tuesday news conference, Cooper said the science shows that transmission of COVID-19 in schools is low. It is safe for students to return to in-person classes with limitations still in place, he said.

“We’ve learned much more about the virus and now it’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” Cooper said. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction.”

Schools provide socialization, meals and safety for many students, Cooper said. Returning children to in-person classes has been a top priority since the pandemic first closed schools last year, he said.

While 90 out of 115 school systems in the state do offer in-person instruction in some form, Cooper along with other state officials encouraged systems to move to Plan A — fully in-person classes — for elementary schools and Plan B — remote and in-person hybrid — for middle and high schools.

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said remote learning can put children behind academically and socially.

“This crisis has negatively impacted students’ mental health and overall wellbeing as well as academic,” Truitt said in the Tuesday news conference. “We have received extensive data to confirm that the health risks of in-person attendance are much lower than we initially feared. … The logistics of returning to in-person instruction may be a challenge but this is absolutely a challenge we must face head on.”

N.C. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen said research shows transmission of COVID-19 in schools is low, especially from students to teachers. The studies show that strict social distancing and safety rules have worked to prevent spread, Cohen said.

School systems are not required to move to in-person instruction, Cooper said. Online school will still be available to those who choose it and at-risk teachers can teach those classes online.

Cooper said teachers are included in the next eligible group of vaccine recipients but there is not enough vaccine available to move into that group.

Case count

Catawba County reported 61 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, bringing the county total to 15,680 cases, according to Catawba County Public Health.

Six new deaths were reported Tuesday, putting the county total at 250.

There are 117 county residents hospitalized with the virus.

Statewide, 2,926 cases were reported Tuesday, putting the state total at 764,228. There are 2,741 people hospitalized with the virus and 9,409 have died.

Just The Facts

Catawba County

61 new cases

15,680 total cases

117 hospitalized

250 deaths

13,882 recovered

13,112 vaccinated

Burke County

174 new cases

8,689 total cases

26 hospitalized

111 deaths

6,416 recovered

8,170 vaccinated

Caldwell County

35 new cases

8,007 total cases

33 hospitalized

115 deaths

4,448 recovered

9,067 vaccinated

Alexander County

8 new cases

3,522 total cases

13 hospitalized

65 deaths

1,945 recovered

2,809 vaccinated

North Carolina

2,926 new cases

764,228 total cases

2,741 hospitalized

9,409 deaths

683,697 recovered

889,614 vaccinated

Caldwell and Burke county data is as of Monday. Vaccination data represents people who have had at least one dose.

Want the vaccine?

Eligible people can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine with Catawba County Public Health. Call 828-695-6650 weekdays between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. or visit www.CatawbaVaccine.org.

Appointments with Catawba Valley Health System are available at 828-326-3993.

