Governor: It's time to get children back in classroom

Gov. Roy Cooper and state health and education leaders are encouraging all school systems to hold in-person instruction if they are not already.

During a Tuesday news conference, Cooper said the science shows that transmission of COVID-19 in schools is low. It is safe for students to return to in-person classes with limitations still in place, he said.

“We’ve learned much more about the virus and now it’s time to get our children back into the classroom,” Cooper said. “We know school is important for reasons beyond academic instruction.”

Schools provide socialization, meals and safety for many students, Cooper said. Returning children to in-person classes has been a top priority since the pandemic first closed schools last year, he said.

While 90 out of 115 school systems in the state do offer in-person instruction in some form, Cooper along with other state officials encouraged systems to move to Plan A — fully in-person classes — for elementary schools and Plan B — remote and in-person hybrid — for middle and high schools.

N.C. Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said remote learning can put children behind academically and socially.

