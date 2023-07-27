Members of the press do not have more rights than any other U.S. citizen. But the media does have a responsibility to keep watch on government, Lenoir-Rhyne University Professor William Richter said.

When it comes to public records, sometimes that’s not as easy as it should be.

Caroline Wills and I are interns at the Hickory Daily Record. We took a trip to some local government institutions to ask for public records and see how willingly those records were provided.

North Carolina’s Judicial Branch classifies public records as “documents or materials made or received by a government agency in North Carolina while conducting public business.”

These records include paper documents, electronic documents, emails, letters, maps, books, photographs, films, sound recordings, magnetic or other tapes, electronic data-processing records, artifact forms or any other forms, the state Judicial Branch says.

We made a trip to Newton’s City Hall and asked for the latest planning commission minutes because they were not available on the city’s website.

The employee was only able to provide a copy of the approved minutes for the meeting date of March 13. According to Newton’s website, the board meets at 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month at City Hall.

Although the information was not up to date, the request process for the public documents went smoothly with no questions asked.

Next we stopped at the Catawba County Sheriff’s Office to request incident reports for the date of May 6. That’s a random date we selected. Caroline and I were met with questions about who we were and what we were doing with the information we wanted to gather.

The North Carolina law states that “any person has the right to inspect, examine and get copies of public records.” State law does not require having to explain why the record is being sought.

We left empty-handed after being pulled aside by an officer who asked us further about what we planned to do with the information we were gathering. We were transparent about our work as interns for the Hickory Daily Record from the beginning of our interaction but were asked to have our editor contact the public information officer for the sheriff’s office.

Government agencies cannot charge people for the inspection of public records, but can charge a fee for obtaining copies, which is what we found at Hickory Police Department. There was a $3 charge for incident reports but no charge for accident reports.

At the Hickory Police Department, we asked for the same information we requested at the sheriff’s office. Again, we were also asked about why we needed the information and what kind of project we were working on.

We left with a copy of Hickory Police Department’s Daily Records Review for May 6, which allowed us to see how many calls the department answered on that date, the time of the calls and the reason for the calls.

Next, we took a look online to see if agendas and meeting minutes were up to date.

Professor Richter, who teaches media law, said he feels that generally the government is transparent, but that people aren’t aware of transparency laws. Open meeting laws are not just for the media but for anyone to come and be heard.

Richter said sometimes people don’t come to meetings because they feel like they won’t have a voice, but he wants people to know that they can get on the agenda or make public comments.

There is no mention in the law of how long government institutions can wait before uploading meeting information, but Richter said easy access to information is important so that everyone is aware of what’s going on in their area.

Richter has been a part of several local committees including the public appearance committee and the public art committee and he said that government transparency is important everywhere, but especially in smaller towns and communities.

He pointed to his experience as a committee member, “We don’t have a lot of money to make decisions, but the decisions we make affect a lot more people,” Richter said.

We took a look at the websites of some government offices in Catawba County to see how accessible the meeting information is to the public.

The last meeting agenda uploaded was July 11, and the last minutes uploaded were from May 2.

The Newton-Conover City Schools Board of Education’s last agenda and meeting minutes were from June 5.

Newton City Council started livestreaming meetings and uploading them to “cityofnewtonnc” YouTube channel three years ago.

The city’s latest upload is from the Feb. 7 meeting.

The Newton City Council’s website says the group usually meets on the first Tuesday of each month at 6 p.m. in the Council Chamber. The Newton City Hall is at 401 N. Main Ave.

The last meeting agenda uploaded was July 18, and the last minutes uploaded are from June 6.

The Hickory City Council meets on the first and third Tuesday of each month at 7 p.m. in Council Chambers. City Hall is at 76 N. Center St.

The Hickory Regional Planning Commission’s last agenda uploaded is for July 26, and the last minutes uploaded is from June 28.

The group meets on the fourth Wednesday of each month at 6 p.m. at the Hickory City Hall.

The last meeting agenda and minutes for the Catawba County Commissioners is from the July 17 meeting.

The Catawba County Planning Board is current on agendas as the hearing dates are set in advance but there are no provided minutes.

The board’s schedule is posted online for those who want to join on the second floor of the Justice Center.

The Justice Center is at 100 Government Drive, Newton.