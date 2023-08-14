Following a North Carolina Supreme Court ruling earlier this year, voters will be expected to show a photo ID at the polls.

Acceptable forms of identification include driver’s licenses, passports and military IDs, among others. Voters casting ballots by mail can submit a photocopy of an acceptable photo ID along with their ballot, according to the N.C. State Board of Elections.

Prospective voters who lack a common form of ID can get an ID card made at the Division of Motor Vehicles or the Catawba County Board of Elections. There is no cost for the ID.

The process for getting a specialized voter ID from those agencies involves going to the agency and signing a form providing the voter’s name, date of birth and last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number.

The agency would then confirm the information provided in the state system. The voter would then be photographed, and the ID card printed at the office.

The deadline to get the specialized voter ID for the November election is Nov. 4. The date coincides with the end of early voting.

The deadline to register for Election Day voting is Oct. 13. Same-day registration will be available during the early voting period.

Colleges, universities and local governments can also apply to have their IDs formally recognized as valid voter IDs by the North Carolina State Board of Education.

The deadline for these institutions to apply for the 2023 elections was June 28. Nearly 80 institutions across the state applied, according to data from the state board.

So far, the state board has approved IDs from the following Hickory-area institutions for voting: student and employee IDs from Appalachian State University, Caldwell County government employee IDs, Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office employee IDs, Caldwell County Community College & Technical Institute student IDs, Lenoir-Rhyne University student IDs and N.C. School for the Deaf employee IDs.

Board-approved IDs will also be valid for the 2024 election. While the application window for the 2023 elections has closed, institutions will have a chance at a later date to have their official IDs recognized for voting purposes.

“There will be additional opportunities to apply for ID approval before the 2024 elections,” State Board of Elections Public Information Officer Patrick Gannon said.