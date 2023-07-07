HICKORY — The Hickory City Council has appointed Timothy Swanson to be the new Hickory City Attorney.

Swanson will be sworn into office during the Hickory City Council meeting on Tuesday, July 18, beginning at 7 p.m. Prior to the meeting, a reception will be held in the City Hall Atrium from 6-7 p.m. in honor of Swanson’s appointment.

“Tim’s knowledge of Hickory and municipal law will be a great asset to the Hickory City Council. We are excited to work with him in his new role as City Attorney,” said Mayor Hank Guess.

Swanson is a Hickory native and a current partner in the law firm Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor, LLP, where he practices in the areas of commercial and business litigation, property litigation, estate and trust litigation, homeowners association law, and municipal law. He graduated magna cum laude in three years from Lenoir-Rhyne University in 2003 and earned his Juris Doctor (JD) degree from Campbell University in 2006. He then joined Young, Morphis, Bach & Taylor and has practiced law at the firm since 2006.

Swanson and his wife, Constance, have been married for 15 years. They live near downtown Hickory with their children, Caroline (11) and Spencer (9).