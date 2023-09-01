Gov. Roy Cooper issued a disaster declaration Friday for Newton in response to the strong storm which hit the city last month.

The declaration will allow Newton to receive emergency relief funds in the wake of the Aug. 7 storm which brought down trees, darkened traffic lights and left more than 12,000 people without power throughout Catawba County.

The storm also spawned an EF-1 tornado which originated between the town of Catawba and Claremont and moved into Iredell and Rowan counties.

The state government determined Newton suffered damages of more than $10,000 and greater than 1% of the city’s operating budget, according to the disaster declaration.

Cooper’s order allows the Newton government to receive grants for debris clearance and emergency protective measures. The governor noted in the disaster declaration that the city is not eligible for federal disaster relief.