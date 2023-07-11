Floyd Lucas retired from his post as the City of Hickory’s Chief of Police in 2007, but he has not forgotten the challenges of the job.

Lucas, 81, compared being police chief to a juggling clown.

“He always has to have a smile on his face, regardless of how he feels, and he is always juggling five balls.”

Lucas said the top law officers must balance city management, elected leaders, the community, the police department staff and the media.

“As long as he does not drop one of the five and keeps a smile on his face, he’s OK. But if he drops one? Big trouble.”

Lucas should know, he served as police chief for 27 years. That's the longest tenure in city history, according to data provided by the city.

In retirement, Lucas is an avid reader. He says he has seven Kindle e-readers and a hankering for a new one with a large screen.

He talked from his living room, where he keeps an impressive stock of top-end bourbons. He also showed off a room of police and military memorabilia, including a large array of plaques and awards.

Lucas was dressed for the office. He wore a blue button-up shirt and a pair of khakis on the day of the interview. The thoughtful cadence of his responses has changed little since his days in the public spotlight.

Lucas answered questions about his life, career and what keeps him in Hickory during a two-hour interview.

The responses have been edited for length and clarity.

How he came to Hickory

Hickory was trying to recruit a police chief, but no one would take the job. Hickory had had something like five police chiefs in seven years. I got a call from the city manager to see if I would come to Hickory to talk about the job. I did not return his call.

I was happy in Tarboro. (Lucas was chief of police and director of public safety in the town in Edgecombe County.) I went to see the town manager. He said I should talk to the people in Hickory because he had once had a chance to work in Hickory, turned it down and regretted the decision.

I found out this time the city council would hire the chief in Hickory. I met with them and said I was interested with two stipulations.

One, I would be in charge of the police department.

Two, that a certain police captain, who was a neighbor of the city manager, would not be a member of the department when I came to work.

I was on the job 45 days later.

Setting the tone

I remember once, in the very early 1980s. At the old police headquarters we had one of two city jails in North Carolina. One of our local, well-known drunks every Friday night would beat his wife up and the police would arrest him and bring him to jail. This particular evening, a police lieutenant and a young female police officer were taking this particular drunk up the stairs toward the jail. The drunk would stagger up the stairs and the police lieutenant would hit him across the back of the legs with his nightstick. And he kept doing this going up the stairs. He kept striking him with the nightstick.

The young female officer did not think this was right. It bothered her. Keep in mind that female police officers were very rare at the time. She told me this story. Shortly thereafter I terminated this police lieutenant. This created some concern. Even the city manager was concerned about it. But I insisted and it held up.

I hope that set a tone that those types of things are not acceptable.

Call me Frank

One time they arrested this guy. They brought him in. He said, “You can’t arrest me. I know the chief personally. Frank and I are friends.”

Shortly after that it was my birthday, and I get this big birthday card in the office addressed to Frank.

And for a long time around there my nickname was Frank.

His childhood

Daddy bought a farm on the border of Moore and Hoke counties. We raised pigs and tobacco. We had no electricity. We used kerosene lamps.

I can remember when REA put up electrical lines along the road.

His father

In the 1940s, Daddy was recruited to be the chief of police in a place called McCain (in Hoke County). There were two TB (tuberculosis) hospitals. There was one for whites and one for Blacks. There was a large prison for TB prisoners. There was a farm and a housing development with Lustron houses where the state employees lived. (This site was the first state sanatorium in N.C. for treating tuberculosis, according to hdmb.org, a website of historical markers.)

Lessons learned

Daddy was a mean man. You learn a great deal by watching what other people do that you don’t want to do. I watched Daddy mistreat my mother. I watched Daddy mistreat his children. My Daddy mistreated Black people. I always made it a point to never mistreat women or children. I never mistreated Black people. Sometimes we think growing up in a segregated South was bad for us. Instead, it was a tremendous opportunity for us to make sure we did things differently.”

This is home

I ended up working past my mid-60s. I have no children. All my close friends live here in Hickory. My doctors are here. We live in this nice little gated community. The weather here is great. We’re not too far from the ocean. We’re not too far from Hilton Head or Blowing Rock. There really is no reason to live anywhere else. Hickory is a beautiful, beautiful town.