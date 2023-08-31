Residents of East Newton and the Startown area said the city of Newton needs to pay more attention to parts of the city outside of downtown.

The residents shared their thoughts during an open house meeting held Tuesday evening to gather feedback on the city’s comprehensive plan.

The city is working with the planning firm of Bolton & Menk, which will make recommendations for the plan to the Newton City Council. The council is expected to adopt the plan later this year. The plan will serve as a guide for development and policy over the next 20 years.

Newton voters themselves will have a chance to shape the future of the town in a few months during the upcoming municipal elections.

The city has an overflow slate of candidates running for office this year, with three vying for mayor and 10 running for three council seats. At Tuesday’s open house, residents weighed in on the state of the city and shared some of their views on the election.

Cathy Stewart, an East Newton resident, said she believes city leaders should spend more time visiting and walking around the predominantly Black neighborhood.

“We’ve got a lot of disappointments, a lot of letdowns from our east side,” she said. “We’ve had promises, we’ve had promises not kept.”

She noted disparities between East Newton and other parts of the city, specifically citing the quality of the parks. Stewart added that she believes city leaders should spend more time visiting the neighborhood and speaking with residents.

“Nobody was hearing us, but things have begun to change, and I still think more should be heard,” Stewart said. “The mayor should get out. The council people should get out and come and see.”

She added “There would probably be a larger Black turnout if people felt like they were being heard.”

When it comes to the upcoming elections, Stewart said she was looking for candidates who have “a heart for all people.” She expressed support for Councilwoman Beverly Danner and also spoke positively of Councilman Jody Dixon, both of whom are running for reelection this year.

Tim Cline, a resident of the Startown community, also said he believed the city should focus resources outside of the downtown.

“I’m not opposed to growth and beautification and things like that, but I just want to make sure we’re taking care of everybody in Newton and not just the downtown groups,” Cline said. “That’s going to be reflected in my voting, too.”

Asked about his preference among the candidates, Cline said: “Just right off the cuff, I’d say none of the incumbents.”

Cline said Newton’s $30 vehicle registration tax is a big issue for him. Municipalities are permitted to levy a per-vehicle tax of between $5 and $30. He said he found the vehicle tax insulting in light of the amount of property taxes he paid.

Cline also said the city had failed to meet commitments made prior to the annexation of the Startown area.

“It’s very annoying that when we were annexed we were promised things like free garbage. Now we’re paying for it,” Cline said. “Also, recycle pickup, now they’ve completely stopped recycle pickup, which, that’s very disappointing.”

James Thornton, another Startown resident, said there had been several streetlights that have been out for some time. He cited infrastructure as the big issue for him in the upcoming election.

“I feel like they need to concentrate more on infrastructure — sewer lines, water lines, streets, that sort of thing — before they beautify downtown,” Thornton said.

Rina and Shan Norwood, who own the wedding venue Hello Darling and boutique inn Boutique Auberge, said candidates and city leaders should make a point of getting out in the community.

“They need to go outside of their area that they’re well-known in, the areas and the neighborhood that they live in,” Rina Norwood said. “Think about where other people live and their circumstances. Not everybody are on the same platform. So, if you don’t know the other constituents’ living standards and their needs and their wants in their community, I don’t think you can better serve them as a council.”