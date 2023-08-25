The city of Newton will be holding an open house meeting to allow residents to provide input into the city’s comprehensive plan.

Newton is working with the Charlotte-based engineering and planning firm Bolton & Menk to develop the city’s first new comprehensive plan since the 1980s.

The firm will be making recommendations for the plan to the Newton City Council based on input from residents and their own analysis.

An initial public meeting was held in March. At that meeting, residents offered their views on the balance between growth and maintaining a small-town atmosphere.

The city council is expected to take up the comprehensive plan later this year, according to a release from the city.