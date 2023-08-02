The city of Newton reopened its splash pad last month for the first time since 2021.

However, the city’s swimming pool, which was last open in 2019, has not reopened.

And with only a few weeks to go before schools start back, it is unclear if the pool will be open to residents this year.

“We’re still working to obtain the required safety drain covers,” Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said Monday.

“We hope to open this season but that will be dependent on obtaining and installing the safety drain covers.”

Frick said in June the city has been working with the original manufacturer as well as outside vendors in their efforts to obtain supplies.

The delayed reopening of the pool has frustrated local parents.

In June, Joe Famiglietti, father of a 6-year-old, said he worries the longtime closings of the amenities may affect the way children come to view the city.

“What are you going to leave to the next generation?” he asked.

“These kids have to grow up to love this place, as well.”