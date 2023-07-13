Newton’s splash pad has reopened for the first time in nearly two years.

The city announced that the splash pad will be open through Labor Day, allowing families to use the amenity for the first time since the end of the 2021 season. The Newton City Council waived the fee for the splash pad, ensuring free admission for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The city had said the splash pad was closed due to the unavailability of essential parts.

The city pool, located just behind the splash pad at the recreation center, has been closed for nearly four years. Newton Public Information Officer Alex Frick said he does not have a timeline for when the pool will reopen.

Frick said the city is still waiting for safety drain covers for the pool.

“We’re working to source them from any and all possible places, companies and manufacturers that may have them,” Frick said.

The closed pool and splash pad had been a source of frustration for local parents and their children.

“It’s like they’re dangling toys in front of kids basically,” Newton parent Raven Puentes said in late June. “Every time I drive by, my child’s like, ‘Oh, I want to go there,’ but we can’t.'”